Willow, America's new first cat, joins the Biden White House

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden White House finally has some feline energy. Meet Willow, a 2-year-ld gray short-haired tabby with white stripes.

Willow is named after Willow Grove, Pa., first lady Jill Biden's hometown, according to her spokesman Michael LaRosa told NBC News.

Advertisement

Adopting a cat wasn't President Joe Biden's idea. But he said last year it would be an easy addition to the White House.

Jill Biden met Willow in dramatic fashion. The cat jumped onto a stage and interrupted her during a campaign stop. The owner of the farm saw the magic and "knew that Willow belonged to Dr. Biden," LaRosa said.

Willow won't prowl the White House alone. The Bidens also have Commander, a 5-month-old German Shepard.

This is the first cat in the White House since India, George W. Bush's First Cat.

Willow's arrival at the White House was delayed in part by Major, a rescue German Shepard that bit some Secret Service agents. He was subsequently sent to live with family friends.

Advertisement

The Bidens' 13-year-old German shepherd, Champ, died in June.