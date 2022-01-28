Trending
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM

Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young

By Adam Schrader
Joni Mitchell poses for photographers as she arrives for a gala evening in Washington in December 2021. Mitchell said Friday she would remove her music from Spotify in protest after recent controversy between Neil Young and the music streaming giant over podcaster Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 “misinformation.” File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell said Friday she would remove her music from Spotify in protest after recent controversy between Neil Young and the music streaming giant over podcaster Joe Rogan's COVID-19 "misinformation."

Mitchell, whose music garners 3.7 million monthly listeners on the platform, released a message to her website Friday titled "I Stand With Neil Young!" She is the first major artist to follow Young in leaving Spotify.

"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell wrote. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Mitchell also linked to an open letter signed by hundreds of top medical professionals calling for Spotify "to take action against the mass-misinformation events which continue to occur on its platform."

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine," the letter reads. "He has discouraged vaccination in young people and children, incorrectly claimed that mRNA vaccines are 'gene therapy,' promoted off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 (contrary to FDA warnings), and spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories."

The singer-songwriter, who has earned nine Grammy Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to music, has sold millions of her 19 studio albums since her career began in 1968. She has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was ranked ninth on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Spotify announced Wednesday that it would remove the entire catalog of Young, who has been twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Young, 76, had issued an ultimatum demanding that Spotify either remove his music or the podcast hosted by Rogan while accusing the streaming service of spreading "false information about vaccines" by allowing Rogan's podcast to continue making controversial statements about the coronavirus.

The Joe Rogan Experience, which airs on Spotify after the streaming giant agreed to pay Rogan $100 million in 2020 for exclusive rights, is one of the most popular programs in the world and reaches more viewers than cable TV news programs.

Spotify has not yet addressed Mitchell's statement that she would be removing her music from the platform.

Latest Headlines

Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A serial killer has been identified more than 40 years after he murdered three women and a pregnant teenager, as well as an Aurora police officer, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden admin to block $130M military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blocked $130 million in military aid to Egypt because it has failed to address U.S. concerns over human rights conditions in the country, reports said Friday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul extends mask mandate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul extends mask mandate
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday extended the state's mandate requiring people to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask indoors until Feb. 10.
Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- California lawyer Michael Avenatti cross examined his former client, former adult film star Stormy Daniels, during his trial Friday on wire fraud charges.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said Friday it has subpoenaed 14 people who purported to be "alternate electors" for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse 'simply unacceptable'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday said it's "simply unacceptable" that the nation's infrastructure has gotten to such a state of disrepair that a bridge collapsed earlier in the day in Pittsburgh.
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people will be destroyed, a judge ruled Friday.
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York police Commissioner Keechant Sewell posthumously promoted an officer killed last week in Harlem as his family and colleagues mourned him during a Friday funeral.
Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion Friday, saying the state can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students at public colleges and universities.
Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sold for $2.4 million at an auction.
