Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020 at age 87.

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sold for nearly $2.4 million at an auction. The personal library collection included a single book that sold for over $100,000. Advertisement

More than 1,000 of Ginsburg's books and other memorabilia were included in the Bonhams auction house online sale, which began Jan. 19 and ended Thursday.

Catherine Williamson, a specialist of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams, said that the bids were beyond their "wildest dreams," bringing a total of $2,354,510.

All 166 of the available lots listed sold in what's known as a "white glove" sale.

A copy of her 1957-58 Harvard Law Review book sold for $100,312. Ginsburg's personal copy of collected writings and speeches bound by Simon and Schuster sold for over $81,000.

Ginsburg died at age 87 in 2020.

