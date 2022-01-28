Trending
Jan. 28, 2022 / 1:30 PM / Updated at 2:16 PM

Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M

By UPI Staff
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020 at age 87. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sold for nearly $2.4 million at an auction.

The personal library collection included a single book that sold for over $100,000.

More than 1,000 of Ginsburg's books and other memorabilia were included in the Bonhams auction house online sale, which began Jan. 19 and ended Thursday.

Catherine Williamson, a specialist of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams, said that the bids were beyond their "wildest dreams," bringing a total of $2,354,510.

All 166 of the available lots listed sold in what's known as a "white glove" sale.

A copy of her 1957-58 Harvard Law Review book sold for $100,312. Ginsburg's personal copy of collected writings and speeches bound by Simon and Schuster sold for over $81,000.

Ginsburg died at age 87 in 2020.

Mourning Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Female members of Congress stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard after Ginsburg lied in state at the U.S. Capitol on September 25. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

