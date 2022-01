Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House on November 8. Buttigieg is expected to visit Kansas City, Kan., on Friday. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to travel to Kansas City, Kan., Friday to tout spending from the new infrastructure law. As of Friday morning, no details were released on the Department of Transportation website or social media about the trip. Advertisement

The event is among several stops Buttigieg has been making to tout the work being done as a result of the new law. Kansas will receive $3.2 billion targeting brick-and-mortar infrastructure projects like roads and bridges.

The office of Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., confirmed that she will be with Buttigieg on his visit. Before her election in 2018, Davids had worked at the U.S. Department of Transportation as a White House Fellow.

President Joe Biden visited Kansas City, Mo., last month in an attempt to build support for his Build Back Better spending measure. Then, he spoke at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.