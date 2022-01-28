Trending
Jan. 28, 2022 / 6:42 PM

Stormy Daniels testifies about supernatural interests in Michael Avenatti trial

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
Stormy Daniels walks with her former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, on April 16, 2018. Avenatti, who's representing himself in trial on wire fraud charges, cross examined Daniels on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- California lawyer Michael Avenatti cross examined his former client, former adult film star Stormy Daniels, during his trial Friday on wire fraud charges.

He asked her about her experiences with the supernatural in an apparent bid to question her credibility.

Avenatti, who pleaded not guilty to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, took over his own representation Tuesday in his Manhattan trial. He's accused of impersonating Daniels and convincing her literary agent to send him nearly $300,000 in publisher's payments intended for her.

Avenatti said Daniels agreed to giving him part of her book advance in exchange for him representing her in a case involving allegations she had a sexual relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Daniels, born Stephanie Cliffords, began her testimony Thursday, and on Friday, it was Avenatti's turn to cross examine her. He asked her about supernatural visions she's had and her ability to speak with ghosts.

"How do you speak with the dead?" he asked.

"I don't know. It just happens sometimes," she responded, adding that she sometimes uses cards and meditation to help.

Daniels testified that she spoke with a doll named "Susan," a subject that appears in her documentary project Spooky Babes.

Avenatti also asked whether a "dark entity" had entered her home.

"That's what I was told by a medium," Daniels said.

At the end of Friday's testimony, Avenatti told the court he will likely testify in his own defense next week.

