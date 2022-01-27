Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 6:23 PM

Three Houston police officers shot; search on for suspect

By Simon Druker
Three Houston police officers shot; search on for suspect
Three Houston Police Department officers were Photo courtesy of the Houston Police Department Twitter

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A shooting Thursday afternoon left three Houston police officers injured and prompted a manhunt for a suspect, the police department said.

The three officers were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Advertisement

"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area," The Houston Police Department said on Twitter.

One officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center by ambulance. The other two were transported by other HPD officers, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of McGowan Street, according to the department, not far from the city's Midtown neighborhood and close to both Interstate 45 and Interstate 69.

The department said Chief Troy Finner was expected provide a briefing with details on the incident at the hospital Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Read More

Suspect in killing of Houston constable deputy arrested in Mexico Texas constable deputy shot dead during traffic stop

Latest Headlines

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils LaGuardia Airport terminal
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils LaGuardia Airport terminal
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cut the ribbon for a new terminal at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, the culmination of a six-year, $4 billion renovation at the Queens facility.
U.S. markets fall amid continued volatility, mixed quarterly earnings reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. markets fall amid continued volatility, mixed quarterly earnings reports
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed the day with losses after posting gains earlier in the session with all three major indexes down for the week.
Alabama asks Supreme Court to allow Thursday execution to go forward
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama asks Supreme Court to allow Thursday execution to go forward
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Alabama has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift an injunction blocking Thursday's scheduled execution of death row prisoner Matthew Reeves.
Transportation Department outlines strategy to reduce traffic deaths
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transportation Department outlines strategy to reduce traffic deaths
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation is targeting a rise in traffic fatalities, and will use federal infrastructure funding to implement a new strategy outlined Thursday.
Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man who spent 37 years in prison for murder had all charges against him dropped by the district attorney's office Thursday.
Coast Guard to suspend search for 34 missing from boat capsized off Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coast Guard to suspend search for 34 missing from boat capsized off Florida
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it plans to suspend at sunset the search for dozens of people who went missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.
Judge sets March 10 sentencing for Jussie Smollett in hate crime hoax
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge sets March 10 sentencing for Jussie Smollett in hate crime hoax
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A judge on Thursday set March 10 as the date to sentence former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who Chicago jurors found guilty of disorderly conduct last month in a hate crime hoax case.
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The 15-year-old student accused of bringing a handgun to Detroit-area high school last fall and killing four of his classmates will plead insanity at his murder trial, his attorneys said in a court filing on Thursday.
New weekly U.S. unemployment claims drop
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New weekly U.S. unemployment claims drop
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Unemployment claims fell in the week ending Jan. 22, marking the first drop in a month, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed death row prisoner Donald Grant on Thursday, one day after the Supreme Court denied a stay over questions about the state's lethal injection protocol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Mich. state secretary gives Jan. 6 panel info on plot to overturn election
Mich. state secretary gives Jan. 6 panel info on plot to overturn election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement