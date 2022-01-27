Three Houston police officers shot; search on for suspect

Three Houston Police Department officers were Photo courtesy of the Houston Police Department Twitter

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A shooting Thursday afternoon left three Houston police officers injured and prompted a manhunt for a suspect, the police department said. The three officers were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area," The Houston Police Department said on Twitter.

One officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center by ambulance. The other two were transported by other HPD officers, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of McGowan Street, according to the department, not far from the city's Midtown neighborhood and close to both Interstate 45 and Interstate 69.

The department said Chief Troy Finner was expected provide a briefing with details on the incident at the hospital Thursday evening.

UPDATE. Our three injured officers are in stable conditions. Media partners, Chief @TroyFinner will provide a briefing with details on the incident at @memorialhermann Hospital in the Medical Center. #HouNews https://t.co/JbS0RlhWWC pic.twitter.com/9Qol5laYRR— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

