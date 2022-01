American Airlines ground workers assist a plane to backup to taxi for takeoff at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A federal court in Florida has sentenced a Canadian man to six months in prison for groping a flight attendant on a flight to Miami in August. Enio Socorro Zayas, 50, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida on Monday, according to court documents, obtained by CNN in report Thursday.

The incident took place Aug. 6 on an American Airlines flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Miami.

Zayas pleaded guilty in October to assault and will serve six months in federal prison, NewsRadio WFLA reported.

The flight attendant left a snack package on Zayas' lap since she believed he was asleep, and she turned away, according to the affidavit.

Then, she "felt a hand grip the bottom of her thigh and move upwards toward the lower portion of her buttocks before rubbing firmly from side to side," the affidavit read.

A passenger on board corroborated the flight attendant's account to law enforcement.