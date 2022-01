The first location in San Antonio, Texas, will be placed in the front of the Lowe's store and will be about 1,000 square feet, one company official said. File Photo courtesy Petco

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Home improvement chain Lowe's announced on Thursday that it will pilot a new agreement with pet supply store Petco next month, which will put mini Petco locations inside Lowe's stores in three states. The companies made the announcement of the deal on Thursday. Advertisement

Lowe's shoppers will be able to buy pet supplies at the smaller store-in-store Petco locations, the companies said, and some will even make veterinarians available.

The first location will launch at a Lowe's in San Antonio in early February and expand to more than a dozen other locations in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina by the end of March, the companies said.

Some Lowe's locations have already been offering pet goods like dog beds and animal food.

The companies said that each mini Petco will carry more than 700 items that customers can buy online and pick up at the stores.

The first location in San Antonio will be placed in the front of the Lowe's store and will be about 1,000 square feet, one company official said.