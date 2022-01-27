Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 4:01 PM

Judge sets March 10 sentencing for Jussie Smollett in hate crime hoax

By Sommer Brokaw
Judge sets March 10 sentencing for Jussie Smollett in hate crime hoax
Jussie Smollett (L), arrives with family and attorneys for the first day of his hate crime hoax trial. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A judge on Thursday set a March 10 sentencing date for former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted last month of filing a false police report that he fell victim to a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago three years ago.

Criminal Courts Judge James Linn set the sentencing hearing for March 10 during a brief virtual hearing, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Linn also ordered both sides to submit lists of witnesses to testify at sentencing by March 3, and he said Smollett's attorneys had until Feb. 25 to file any post-trial motions.

Smollett, who was released on bond after his conviction, told the judge he would show up in person for the sentencing, the New York Times reported.

RELATED Misinformation could be a growing challenge in 2022, experts predict

The maximum sentence for his conviction is three years in prison, but some experts have said he is likely to receive a sentence of probation since he has no prior felony conviction.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb has not yet indicated whether he will recommend prison time to the judge, but has said that Smollett was "not repentant at all," the Times reported.

Smollett was convicted last month on five of six disorderly conduct charges for filing a false police report that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in the Streeterville neighborhood of Cook County, Ill., in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019.

Advertisement
RELATED S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new fraud charges

In March 2019, he was originally charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct related to filing the false police report, but 19 days later Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx dropped the 16-count indictment, citing his "volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the city of Chicago."

Smollett was indicted again in February 2020 on six counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to police after a six-month investigation by Webb.

He was found guilty for lying to police on all but the sixth count, which involved changing his statement to Det. Robert Graves on Feb. 14, 2019, from a "White attacker' to "pale-skinned."

RELATED Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

The city has said the case has cost taxpayers more than $130,000 in police overtime.

Last month, a special prosecutor's report found "operational failures" in Foxx's office's handling of the case including "false and misleading statements" to the public regarding the reason for the initial dismissal of the case.

The misleading statements included that Smollett had no criminal background, when he had a prior misdemeanor conviction out of California from 2007 for driving under the influence, driving without a license, and lying to police, for which he received 24 months probation.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Transportation Department outlines strategy to reduce traffic deaths
U.S. News // 46 seconds ago
Transportation Department outlines strategy to reduce traffic deaths
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation is targeting a rise in traffic fatalities, and will use federal infrastructure funding to implement a new strategy outlined Thursday.
Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man who spent 37 years in prison for murder had all charges against him dropped by the district attorney's office Thursday.
Coast Guard to suspend search for 34 missing from boat capsized off Florida
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Coast Guard to suspend search for 34 missing from boat capsized off Florida
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it plans to suspend at sunset the search for dozens of people who went missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The 15-year-old student accused of bringing a handgun to Detroit-area high school last fall and killing four of his classmates will plead insanity at his murder trial, his attorneys said in a court filing on Thursday.
New weekly U.S. unemployment claims drop
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New weekly U.S. unemployment claims drop
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Unemployment claims fell in the week ending Jan. 22, marking the first drop in a month, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed death row prisoner Donald Grant on Thursday, one day after the Supreme Court denied a stay over questions about the state's lethal injection protocol.
Forecasters warn of falling iguanas in Florida amid cold spell
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Forecasters warn of falling iguanas in Florida amid cold spell
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Florida forecasters warned of a chance of falling iguanas amid a cold spell this weekend.
IRS backlog leading to long delays for COVID-19 tax relief money
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IRS backlog leading to long delays for COVID-19 tax relief money
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- American businesses seeking tax relief over economic hardships brought on by COVID-19 are facing lengthy delays because of a backlog at the Internal Revenue Service, according to a report released Thursday.
Former Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson will run for Wisconsin governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson will run for Wisconsin governor
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson announced Thursday he will run for governor of Wisconsin, challenging former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP primary.
Florida district ends excused absences over COVID-19 spread concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida district ends excused absences over COVID-19 spread concerns
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The school district in Orange County, Fla., has ended excused absences for children who are not sick but are staying home as a precaution over concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement