Then-Brooklyn borough President Eric Adams speaks to reporters after a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2021. Adams is now mayor of New York City. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to New York City next week to meet with new Mayor Eric Adams, the White House said -- and part of the reason for the visit is to discuss gun violence. Biden and Adams will go over the president's strategy to combat gun crime, which includes raising funding for cities and states for more police officers and investing in community violence prevention and intervention programs. Advertisement

The plan also includes efforts to step up federal law enforcement efforts against gun traffickers, the White House said.

"I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York streets," Adams said in a statement.

Adams added that public safety in the nation's largest city is his administration's chief priority.

The presidential visit comes after two New York City police officers were killed by gunfire in Harlem last week -- and Adams announcing a gun violence prevention plan that includes reviving a plainclothes police unit to take more guns off the streets.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling between now and June to decide whether New York laws that require an established need for gun permits are constitutional.

Advertisement

This week in Washington

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Wednesday. Psaki took questions on topics including Russia and the Ukraine, cyber attacks, and the Supreme Court. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo