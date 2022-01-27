Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 2:35 PM

IRS backlog leading to long delays for COVID-19 tax relief money

By Simon Druker
IRS backlog leading to long delays for COVID-19 tax relief money
Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service Charles Rettig. A Government Accountability Office report, released Thursday, says IRS backlogs are leading to lengthy delays issuing refunds to businesses looking for financial relief because of COVID-19. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- American businesses seeking tax relief over economic hardships brought on by COVID-19 are facing lengthy delays because of a backlog at the Internal Revenue Service, according to a report released Thursday.

The Government Accountability Office report says "the CARES Act changes contributed to a 276 percent rise in filings for carryback refunds from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021."

Advertisement

The GAO was established in 1921, and investigates federal spending and performance.

The CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief laws are designed to help businesses reduce some tax obligations, which can result in cash refunds in certain cases.

RELATED IRS chief warns of refund delays, challenges as tax filing season begins

The IRS backlog includes applications for tentative refunds for net operating loss carrybacks and alternative minimum tax credit refunds.

Current guidelines typically require any refunds to be issued within 90 days. But the report, which reviewed IRS data, found the agency started to miss that deadline in September 2020. That trend continued right through 2021.

"Until effective preventative control activities and mitigation plans are put in place, IRS remains at risk of failing to issue tentative refunds for net operating loss carrybacks and AMT credit refunds in a timely way," states the GAO report.

Advertisement
RELATED IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system

"These delays not only hold up the delivery of refunds to taxpayers, they also increase the interest costs the federal government must pay on such refunds."

Interest payments are already costing the government millions of dollars.

"For fiscal year 2021, these Interest payments amounted to approximately $61 million on all carrybacks, of which applications for tentative refunds made up roughly 80 percent," states the report.

RELATED More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month

The GAO recommends the IRS take steps to establish a "threshold to initiate mitigation activities" to ensure refunds are handled within the required 90-day period.

Latest Headlines

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The 15-year-old student accused of bringing a handgun to Detroit-area high school last fall and killing four of his classmates will plead insanity at his murder trial, his attorneys said in a court filing on Thursday.
New weekly U.S. unemployment claims drop
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
New weekly U.S. unemployment claims drop
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Unemployment claims fell in the week ending Jan. 22, marking the first drop in a month, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed death row prisoner Donald Grant on Thursday, one day after the Supreme Court denied a stay over questions about the state's lethal injection protocol.
Forecasters warn of falling iguanas in Florida amid cold spell
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Forecasters warn of falling iguanas in Florida amid cold spell
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Florida forecasters warned of a chance of falling iguanas amid a cold spell this weekend.
Former Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson will run for Wisconsin governor
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Former Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson will run for Wisconsin governor
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson announced Thursday he will run for governor of Wisconsin, challenging former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP primary.
Florida district ends excused absences over COVID-19 spread concerns
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida district ends excused absences over COVID-19 spread concerns
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The school district in Orange County, Fla., has ended excused absences for children who are not sick but are staying home as a precaution over concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Joe Biden announces retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden announces retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday -- and reiterated his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation's high court.
Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti stole from her, lied to her
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti stole from her, lied to her
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- During her testimony Thursday in Michael Avenatti's fraud trial, adult film star Stormy Daniels accused her former lawyer of stealing from her and lying to her.
Education Secretary Cardona calls for schools to address inequities, engage parents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Education Secretary Cardona calls for schools to address inequities, engage parents
WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a speech Thursday that the department aims to concentrate on helping students who fell behind during distance learning last year and make sure teachers are paid enough.
COVID-19 vaccine mandate kicks in for healthcare workers in 25 states, D.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine mandate kicks in for healthcare workers in 25 states, D.C.
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Healthcare staff at all facilities and providers certified under Medicare and Medicaid must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement