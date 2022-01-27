White House to add water sector to cybersecurity initiative

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday it plans to improve cybersecurity in the nation's water sector by extending the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative to bulk up protections for such utilities.
The need for cybersecurity around utilities was highlighted last year with the hacking of Colonial Pipeline in May that crippled the daily delivery of about 100 million gallons of fuel causing panic for motorists nationwide. Cyberattacks the following month at JBS USA and Pilgrim's Pride temporarily shut down production at those meat plants.