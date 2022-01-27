Trending
Jan. 27, 2022 / 2:35 PM

Former Senate hopeful Kevin Nicholson will run for Wisconsin governor

By UPI Staff
Kevin Nicholson (right) visits Columbia County. Photo courtesy of Kevin Nicholson/Twitter

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson announced Thursday he will run for governor of Wisconsin, challenging former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP primary.

"At a crucial point in history, Wisconsin has lost its way," Nicholson wrote in an op-ed in Wisconsin Right Now. "Our state and our society are being torn apart by a shameless and ineffective political class whose leadership failures have destroyed businesses and crushed Wisconsin's economy."

Nicholson launched his campaign despite GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos openly advising him to stay out of the race to avoid a messy primary, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The former Senate hopeful highlighted critical race theory, rising crime and election integrity as issues he would focus on as a political outsider.

Nicholson called critical race theory "intellectual poison," saying it encourages students "to hate each other based on their race." The academic philosophy developed by Harvard Law School's first Black tenured professor Derrick Bell and other scholars addresses racism and the law. It has drawn opposition from conservatives throughout the country.

Nicholson has discussed plans for universal school choice, closing failing schools and transforming the state superintendent position into an appointed member of the governor's cabinet, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The former Marine-turned-businessman said he's served his country and was ready to serve the state.

"I won't stray from worthy battles, and I will never bend the knee to the woke mob -- or to the political class," he wrote. "I lead from the front and I don't back down -- much to the chagrin of many insiders."

Earlier this month, Nicholson hinted at his bid for governor when stating that Wisconsin needed "new leadership."

"We deserve a Governor who shares our values, works for our kids, stands up for law enforcement, defends life, and secures our elections," he wrote on Twitter.

Independents Joan Beglinger and Jess Hisel also have announced bids for governor.

