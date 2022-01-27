Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 7:30 PM

Botticelli painting with hidden drawing sells for $45.4M at auction

By Danielle Haynes
Workers hold "The Man of Sorrows" by Sandro Botticelli, which is on display at a media preview for Sotheby's Masters Week in New York City on January 21, 2022. A hidden drawing was recently discovered underneath the painting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A painting of Christ by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli sold for $45.4 million at auction Thursday, some $5 million more than expected, Sotheby's announced.

The portrait of a resurrected Christ, The Man of Sorrows, was the marquee item in the auction house's New York Old Master paintings sale. It fetched the highest price for a Renaissance painting in the past five years.

Advertisement

Overall, the Old Masters sale brought Sotheby's $91 million Thursday.

"As the first major sale of 2022, today's auction result is a resounding vote of confidence for the international art market and the market for Old Masters," said Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby's Old Masters Painting Department. "The sale was sourced globally, and sold globally to a broad international spread of buyers, with collectors hailing from across the United States, Europe, Russia, and Asia. Altogether, there was very strong bidding across the sale and at every price point, led of course by Botticelli's Man of Sorrows, but with excellent results throughout."

RELATED De Largilliere painting stolen by Nazis during WWII expected to sell for up to $1.5M at auction

Prior to Thursday's sale, The Man of Sorrows was one of only three works from Botticelli's late period -- post-1492 -- still held in private hands. The last Botticelli artwork to go to auction, Young Man Holding a Roundel, set a new record for the artist, fetching $92.2 million in January 2021.

Advertisement

The Man of Sorrows attracted new attention this month, though, after Sotheby's researchers discovered the painting held a secret -- a hidden drawing of a Madonna and child underneath the layers of paint.

Infrared imaging of the painting revealed the partial and unrelated drawing, indicating the panel was originally meant for a different subject. The outlines of the mother and child are upside down compared to the final painting of Christ, showing the figures pressed together cheek to cheek in an embrace.

RELATED $7 thrift store chair auctioned for more than $21,000 in Britain

"The head of the Christ Child, with his upward gaze, is supported by the left hand of the Madonna, and the thick folds of her mantle are visible at her shoulder near the right of the composition," a description of the painting on the Sotheby's website says.

"This particular compositional pose is found in a number of paintings by Botticelli and from his workshop, indicating that the earlier idea for a painting of the Madonna, a mainstay of Botticelli's production, was replaced with what would be a virtually unique and inspired invention by the master."

Sotheby's said Botticelli was inspired by the fanatical preaching of Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola when painting The Man of Sorrows, which depicts Jesus with crucifixion wounds, a crown of thorns and a halo of tiny angels. Savonarola preached against sin and encouraged the burning of artworks considered to be a luxury or idolatrous.

Advertisement
RELATED Retired Staten Island Ferry boat bought by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson

Also sold Thursday were Artemisia Gentileschi's Portrait of a Seated Lady ($2.7 million) and Susanna and the Elders ($2.1 million), Anne Vallayer-Coster's Still Life of Flowers in a Vase ($1.8 million, an artist record), an Egyptian limestone figure of a man ($9.9 million) and Pieter van Mol's Diogenes Looking for an Honest Man ($5.8 million).

Latest Headlines

Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Homicide detectives believe they've identified a sixth victim of "The Doodler," one of San Francisco's most prolific 1970s serial killers who remains uncaught today.
Three Houston police officers shot; search on for suspect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Three Houston police officers shot; search on for suspect
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A shooting Thursday afternoon left three Houston police officers injured and prompted a manhunt for a suspect, the police department said.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils LaGuardia Airport terminal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils LaGuardia Airport terminal
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cut the ribbon for a new terminal at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, the culmination of a six-year, $4 billion renovation at the Queens facility.
U.S. markets fall amid continued volatility, mixed quarterly earnings reports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. markets fall amid continued volatility, mixed quarterly earnings reports
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed the day with losses after posting gains earlier in the session with all three major indexes down for the week.
Alabama asks Supreme Court to allow Thursday execution to go forward
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama asks Supreme Court to allow Thursday execution to go forward
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Alabama has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift an injunction blocking Thursday's scheduled execution of death row prisoner Matthew Reeves.
Transportation Department outlines strategy to reduce traffic deaths
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Transportation Department outlines strategy to reduce traffic deaths
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation is targeting a rise in traffic fatalities, and will use federal infrastructure funding to implement a new strategy outlined Thursday.
Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Philadelphia man has murder charges dropped 37 years after false testimony
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia man who spent 37 years in prison for murder had all charges against him dropped by the district attorney's office Thursday.
Coast Guard to suspend search for 34 missing from boat capsized off Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard to suspend search for 34 missing from boat capsized off Florida
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it plans to suspend at sunset the search for dozens of people who went missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.
Judge sets March 10 sentencing for Jussie Smollett in hate crime hoax
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge sets March 10 sentencing for Jussie Smollett in hate crime hoax
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A judge on Thursday set March 10 as the date to sentence former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who Chicago jurors found guilty of disorderly conduct last month in a hate crime hoax case.
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley to plead insanity, documents say
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The 15-year-old student accused of bringing a handgun to Detroit-area high school last fall and killing four of his classmates will plead insanity at his murder trial, his attorneys said in a court filing on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga less than 2 weeks after volcanic eruption
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Mich. state secretary gives Jan. 6 panel info on plot to overturn election
Mich. state secretary gives Jan. 6 panel info on plot to overturn election
China tells U.S. to 'stop interfering' in Beijing Olympics
China tells U.S. to 'stop interfering' in Beijing Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement