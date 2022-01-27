Alabama asks Supreme Court to allow Thursday execution to go forward

Matthew Reeves was scheduled to be executed Thursday. File Photo courtesy of the Alabama Department of Corrections

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Alabama has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift an injunction blocking Thursday's scheduled execution of death row prisoner Matthew Reeves. The state asked for the high court to intervene Wednesday night after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's order barring the execution of Matthew Reeves. He was expected to be executed Thursday for the 1996 slaying of Willie Johnson in Selma. Advertisement

The lower courts ruled that corrections officials didn't properly accommodate Reeves' intellectual disability when having him choose his preferred method of dying -- nitrogen hypoxia or another method -- within a 30-day period.

His lawyers said he was scheduled for execution because he didn't elect the new method of execution -- nitrogen hypoxia. They said, though, that he couldn't make the decision on the corrections department's form without additional help because of his intellectual disability.

The state, in its petition to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said Reeves was unlikely to win the case and therefor the injunction should be lifted.

The Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based non-profit that seeks to end excessive punishment in the United States, said evidence of Reeves' intellectual disability was never presented to the jury during his murder trial. He failed first, fourth and fifth grades, never advanced beyond middle school and has an IQ of 71, with a third-grade reading level.

"Notably, this is not a case where a defendant has asked a district court to enjoin a state from executing him altogether, regardless of the method of execution," the appellate court wrote. "Mr. Reeves requested only that the court prevent the [Alabama Department of Corrections] from executing him by any method other than the one he would have chosen but for the defendants' alleged violation of the [Americans with Disabilities Act], pending the resolution of his ADA claim."

The EJI also takes issue with the fact that two jurors voted against a death sentence for Reeves. Alabama is the only state in which a defendant can be sentenced to death on a non-unanimous verdict.

Reeves and his fellow defendants planned to commit a robbery in 1996, but when their car broke down, Johnson, a passing driver, stopped to assist them. They then decided to rob Johnson and Reeves fatally shot him.