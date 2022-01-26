Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 8:22 PM

Suspect in killing of Houston constable deputy arrested in Mexico

By Daniel Uria
1/2
Suspect in killing of Houston constable deputy arrested in Mexico
Police on Wednesday arrested 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, pictured here, after he was suspected of shooting and killing Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway during a traffic stop over the weekend. Photo courtesy Houston Police Department/Twitter 

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of killing a Texas deputy during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said Oscar Rosales, 51, was arrested in Mexico on suspicion of shooting and killing Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47.

Advertisement

"We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County," the police department said.

The department was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday evening but announced it would be postponed until Thursday due to "the pending return of Oscar Rosales to Houston."

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told CNN that Mexican law enforcement transferred Rosales to U.S. authorities through the Del Rio Port of Entry at about 11:30 a.m. with the assistance of the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rosales was in the custody of the sheriff's office in Val Verde County, west of San Antonio near the U.S.-Mexico border, and law enforcement from Houston were traveling to take Rosales into their custody.

Capital murder charges were filed against Rosales earlier this week after the Houston Police Department had said detectives recovered video evidence of him shooting and killing Galloway at the traffic stop early Sunday.

Advertisement

Galloway was attempting to make the traffic stop on Beechnut Street around 12:45 a.m. when the driver exited his white Toyota Avalon and shot Galloway's patrol car, striking him several times with an assault-type weapon.

Read More

British police arrest two men in relation to Texas synagogue hostage crisis Man held for 2 more weeks in slaying of Irish schoolteacher Second NYPD officer dies after Friday shooting

Latest Headlines

Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions
A still-developing winter storm is set to become a major nor'easter that will bombard New England with heavy snow and blizzard conditions this weekend.
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Spotify announced Wednesday the music streaming service will remove the catalog of two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young.
Supreme Court denies stay day before Oklahoma execution
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court denies stay day before Oklahoma execution
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a stay of execution for an Oklahoma death row prisoner scheduled to be executed less than a day later.
Off-duty firefighter says George Floyd arrest 'didn't seem like a normal scene'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Off-duty firefighter says George Floyd arrest 'didn't seem like a normal scene'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Off-duty firefighter Genevieve Hansen said the situation on the day George Floyd was killed by police "didn't seem like a normal scene whatsoever" during a trial of three former officers involved Wednesday.
Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A man photographed wearing a shirt with the phrase "Camp Auschwitz" written on it during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court documents.
Appeals court upholds injunction blocking Alabama execution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court upholds injunction blocking Alabama execution
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday left in place a preliminary injunction blocking the scheduled execution of an Alabama death row prisoner.
Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank had "quite a bit of room" to hike interest rates.
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- You Tube Wednesday permanently banned right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino.
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged near zero but warned an increase could be coming soon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement