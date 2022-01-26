Suspect in killing of Houston constable deputy arrested in Mexico

1/2

Police on Wednesday arrested 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, pictured here, after he was suspected of shooting and killing Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway during a traffic stop over the weekend. Photo courtesy Houston Police Department/Twitter

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of killing a Texas deputy during a traffic stop over the weekend. The Houston Police Department said Oscar Rosales, 51, was arrested in Mexico on suspicion of shooting and killing Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47. Advertisement

"We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County," the police department said.

The department was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday evening but announced it would be postponed until Thursday due to "the pending return of Oscar Rosales to Houston."

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told CNN that Mexican law enforcement transferred Rosales to U.S. authorities through the Del Rio Port of Entry at about 11:30 a.m. with the assistance of the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rosales was in the custody of the sheriff's office in Val Verde County, west of San Antonio near the U.S.-Mexico border, and law enforcement from Houston were traveling to take Rosales into their custody.

Capital murder charges were filed against Rosales earlier this week after the Houston Police Department had said detectives recovered video evidence of him shooting and killing Galloway at the traffic stop early Sunday.

Galloway was attempting to make the traffic stop on Beechnut Street around 12:45 a.m. when the driver exited his white Toyota Avalon and shot Galloway's patrol car, striking him several times with an assault-type weapon.