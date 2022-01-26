Trending
Jan. 26, 2022 / 2:23 PM

N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate

By Rich Klein

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A political consultant from New Jersey has admitted that he hired two men to kill an associate eight years ago in a strange murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said Tuesday.

The consultant, Sean Caddle, had a large stable of Democratic politicians in New Jersey as clients, including Sen. Robert Menendez.

Caddle, 44, pleaded guilty to hiring two men to kill the former associate, who was not identified in the court documents but is believed to be Michael Galdieri, a former Jersey City Council candidate and son of late state Sen. James A. Galdieri.

Galdieri was found stabbed to death inside his home in 2014 and his apartment was set on fire. Authorities said Caddle's victim died in the same manner.

Federal authorities, however, did not detail a motive for the killing.

"This was a callous and violent crime, and this defendant is as responsible as the two men who wielded the knife," U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement.

Officials have not yet named the men who killed Galdieri, 52.

According to Sellinger, Caddle paid a hit man from Connecticut thousands of dollars -- who then recruited the other perpetrator from Philadelphia, who was paid later.

Caddle, who at one time was also an aide to New Jersey state Sen. Ray Lesniak, faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Latest Headlines

1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that one body has been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean after a small boat capsized near Fort Pierce, Fla.
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger, which is being tested at hundreds of locations in the United States, is selling better than expected, according to industry analysts.
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After losing its Disney princess lineup in 2016, Mattel has won back the license to make Disney princess toys, including Anna and Elsa, popular "Frozen" dolls.
Boeing says it took $3.5B hit on 787 Dreamliner in 2021, 737 Max flying 'safely' worldwide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing says it took $3.5B hit on 787 Dreamliner in 2021, 737 Max flying 'safely' worldwide
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- In announcing earnings from the final quarter of 2021, Boeing said Wednesday that it took a $3.5 billion charge on its 787 Dreamliner, expects another $2 billion in costs this year and anticipates a production slowdown.
Officials say California wildfire caused by burn pile; blaze 50% contained
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials say California wildfire caused by burn pile; blaze 50% contained
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A wildfire that's so far torched more than 700 acres and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate along California's central coast was caused by hot embers that were left over from a burn pile, officials said.
Progressive Dem Nina Turner announces primary challenge for Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Progressive Dem Nina Turner announces primary challenge for Congress
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner said Wednesday she's making a second run for Congress. She will challenge Rep. Shontel Brown in the Democratic primary for Ohio's 11th congressional district.
NFL earned record $1.8B from sponsorship deals in 2021-22 season, report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NFL earned record $1.8B from sponsorship deals in 2021-22 season, report says
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Gambling contributed a big chunk of sponsorship revenue the National Football League received over the 2021-22 season, which was close to $2 billion.
San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- City councilors in San Jose, Calif., passed a measure late Tuesday that requires all firearm owners within the city limits to buy liability insurance -- a gun control measure that's believed to be the first of its kind.
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said it began plans Wednesday to recover and salvage an F-35 fighter jet that crashed on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson early this week in the South China Sea.
