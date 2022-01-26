Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

Packer was originally charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Although prison time is possible, many other defendants charged with the same crime have received non-custodial sentences.
A select panel of House members continues to investigate what led to the riots and the Trump administration's response.
Some 165 people have pleaded guilty so far, 145 to misdemeanor charges and 20 to felonies.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil
on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo