Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 6:02 PM

Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

By Simon Druker
1/3
Man wearing Auschwitz shirt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
Robert Keith Packer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A man photographed wearing a shirt with the phrase "Camp Auschwitz" written on it during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court documents.

Robert Keith Packer pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor trespassing charge and is due back in court in April for sentencing.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old from Virginia faces up to six months in prison when sentenced, CNN reported.

Packer was originally charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Although prison time is possible, many other defendants charged with the same crime have received non-custodial sentences.

​​More than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot.

A select panel of House members continues to investigate what led to the riots and the Trump administration's response.

Some 165 people have pleaded guilty so far, 145 to misdemeanor charges and 20 to felonies.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Capitol riot: Olympic swimmer charged; man in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweater arrested Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Giuliani led effort Texas man arrested for death threats against Georgia officials over election

Latest Headlines

Appeals court upholds injunction blocking Alabama execution
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court upholds injunction blocking Alabama execution
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday left in place a preliminary injunction blocking the scheduled execution of an Alabama death row prisoner.
Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank had "quite a bit of room" to hike interest rates.
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- You Tube Wednesday permanently banned right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino.
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged near zero but warned an increase could be coming soon.
EPA plans unannounced inspections to improve environment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA plans unannounced inspections to improve environment
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that it will vastly increase enforcement of the nation's environmental regulations through unannounced inspections at non-compliant facilities.
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has been detected in 22 U.S. states.
Democrats call for release of memo on Biden's authority to cancel student debt
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats call for release of memo on Biden's authority to cancel student debt
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to publicly release the Education Department's findings regarding his authority to cancel student loan debt.
N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A political consultant from New Jersey has admitted that he hired two men to kill an associate eight years ago in a strange murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said Tuesday.
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that one body has been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean after a small boat capsized near Fort Pierce, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement