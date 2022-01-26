Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Officials say California wildfire caused by burn pile; blaze 50% contained

By Clyde Hughes

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A wildfire that's so far torched more than 700 acres and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate along California's central coast was caused by hot embers that were left over from a burn pile, officials said.

Authorities at Cal Fire specified the cause of the blaze late Tuesday and said the fire is about 50% contained.

Advertisement

The blaze, called the Colorado Fire, began late last week and is now burning between Carmel and Big Sur -- about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco -- and forced a partial closure of Highway 1.

So far, the flames have caused little structural damage.

"Fire investigators have determined the cause of the Colorado Fire ... to be hot embers from a pile burning operation," Cal Fire said in a statement. "High winds blew the embers onto nearby vegetation, which ignited the fire."

Cal Fire said winds were expected to be light on Wednesday, which should help fire crews control lines and mop up hot spots.

The iconic Highway 1, also called the Pacific Coast Highway, is closed from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur. Officials said that one structure has been destroyed so far.

Advertisement

About 500 residents evacuated last Friday and the evacuation order was still in effect early Wednesday.

Read More

VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery Biden administration launches 'comprehensive response' to wildfires Wildfires, heat in West make breathing dangerous

Latest Headlines

Progressive Dem Nina Turner announces primary challenge for Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Progressive Dem Nina Turner announces primary challenge for Congress
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner said Wednesday she's making a second run for Congress. She will challenge Rep. Shontel Brown in the Democratic primary for Ohio's 11th congressional district.
NFL earned record $1.8B from sponsorship deals in 2021-22 season, report says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NFL earned record $1.8B from sponsorship deals in 2021-22 season, report says
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Gambling contributed a big chunk of sponsorship revenue the National Football League received over the 2021-22 season, which was close to $2 billion.
San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- City councilors in San Jose, Calif., passed a measure late Tuesday that requires all firearm owners within the city limits to buy liability insurance -- a gun control measure that's believed to be the first of its kind.
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said it began plans Wednesday to recover and salvage an F-35 fighter jet that crashed on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson early this week in the South China Sea.
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Some of the first grocery stores and pharmacies will begin distributing free N95 masks to provide protection against COVID-19 beginning Wednesday and continuing through the coming weeks.
Prosecutors charge teen in overdose death of 12-year-old girl
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutors charge teen in overdose death of 12-year-old girl
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- California prosecutors said they have charged a teenager with murder for selling a fentanyl-laced pill to a 12-year-old girl who died from an overdose.
California Gov. Newsom, lawmakers announce deal for paid sick leave
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom, lawmakers announce deal for paid sick leave
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has reached a deal with state lawmakers to ensure workers get up to two weeks paid leave if they fall sick with COVID-19.
Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Melanie Stansbury has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding her name to the growing list of Congress members who have contracted the disease.
House leaders unveil bill to bolster U.S. chip makers, compete with China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House leaders unveil bill to bolster U.S. chip makers, compete with China
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at bolstering U.S. chip manufacturing and improving the nation's ability to compete against China.
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement Tuesday
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement