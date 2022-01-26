YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino

YouTube permanently banned Bongino Wednesday. Photo courtesy of The Dan Bongino Show/Facebook

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- You Tube Wednesday permanently banned right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino. Bongino's secondary YouTube account was first suspended for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy. Advertisement

Bongino's main YouTube account was then banned after posting a video allegedly trying to circumvent the suspension on his secondary channel, The Hill reported.

"When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension," a YouTube spokesperson told The Hill.

Both accounts have been removed and Bongino won't be able to create a new one, YouTube said.

Bongino had said in a video earlier this week that he was planning to leave YouTube, where he had 900,000 subscribers.

Bongino retweeted a post from Bongino Report Twitter account saying, "What's happening right now across social media is exactly why @dbongino invested in @rumblevideo," referring to YouTube competitor Rumble, which was launched in 2013.

Rumble has risen in popularity among conservatives during the pandemic.

Bongino is a former NYPD police officer and Secret Service agent.

He wrote two books about his secret service work -- "Life Inside The Bubble" in 2013 and "The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine" in 2016.