U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 4:33 PM

YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino

By Doug Cunningham
YouTube permanently banned Bongino Wednesday. Photo courtesy of The Dan Bongino Show/Facebook

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- You Tube Wednesday permanently banned right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino.

Bongino's secondary YouTube account was first suspended for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Bongino's main YouTube account was then banned after posting a video allegedly trying to circumvent the suspension on his secondary channel, The Hill reported.

"When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension," a YouTube spokesperson told The Hill.

Both accounts have been removed and Bongino won't be able to create a new one, YouTube said.

Bongino had said in a video earlier this week that he was planning to leave YouTube, where he had 900,000 subscribers.

Bongino retweeted a post from Bongino Report Twitter account saying, "What's happening right now across social media is exactly why @dbongino invested in @rumblevideo," referring to YouTube competitor Rumble, which was launched in 2013.

Rumble has risen in popularity among conservatives during the pandemic.

Bongino is a former NYPD police officer and Secret Service agent.

He wrote two books about his secret service work -- "Life Inside The Bubble" in 2013 and "The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine" in 2016.

Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank had "quite a bit of room" to hike interest rates.
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged near zero but warned an increase could be coming soon.
EPA plans unannounced inspections to improve environment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that it will vastly increase enforcement of the nation's environmental regulations through unannounced inspections at non-compliant facilities.
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has been detected in 22 U.S. states.
Democrats call for release of memo on Biden's authority to cancel student debt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to publicly release the Education Department's findings regarding his authority to cancel student loan debt.
N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A political consultant from New Jersey has admitted that he hired two men to kill an associate eight years ago in a strange murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said Tuesday.
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that one body has been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean after a small boat capsized near Fort Pierce, Fla.
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger, which is being tested at hundreds of locations in the United States, is selling better than expected, according to industry analysts.
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After losing its Disney princess lineup in 2016, Mattel has won back the license to make Disney princess toys, including Anna and Elsa, popular "Frozen" dolls.
