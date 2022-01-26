Trending
Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Melanie Stansbury on Tuesday said she had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Rep. Melanie Stansbury/Facebook

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Melanie Stansbury has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding her name to the growing list of Congress members who have contracted the disease.

The New Mexico Democrat said in a statement that she had tested positive on Tuesday with a breakthrough case, which the CDC defines as a person who falls ill with the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

"I am currently quarantining at home and following medical guidance after experiencing respiratory symptoms," she said.

Stansbury is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, and in her statement she urged others to get vaccinated "as soon as possible."

"It is more important than ever to do our part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up to protect our communities," she said.

Stansbury's announcement came on the day Sen. Mark Warner said he tested positive for a breakthrough case as well.

"[H]is symptoms are extremely mid," the statement from the Virginia Democrat's office said.

A number of Congress members have fallen ill with the virus in recent weeks as the fast spreading Omicron surges.

Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, said earlier this month that the seven-day average positivity rate among Congress members has risen to more than 13% from 1%. The majority of the cases have been reported among those who are vaccinated, he added.

According to govtrack.us, more than 127 House representatives and senators have fallen ill to COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

