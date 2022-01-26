Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 5:02 PM

Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 129 points as Powell says Fed has 'quite a bit of room' for rate hikes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Reserve Powell said the central bank had "quite a bit of room" to hike interest rates. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up gains and closed in negative territory Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested interest rate hikes were on the horizon.

The blue-chip index closed the day down 129.64 points, or 0.38% after it was up more than 500 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 fell 0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.021%.

Advertisement

At the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee elected to keep interest rates at 0% to 0.25%, the same level since March 2020 but warned an increase could be coming soon.

The news was expected and stocks remained higher in the minutes leading up to the meeting with the Nasdaq up 2.5%, the S&P up 1.5% and the Dow up nearly 1%.

RELATED Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to become fully electric by 2030

However, the Dow began to turn for the worse as Powell said in a press conference that there was "quite a bit of room" to raise rates before it would negatively impact the labor market and that prices could continue to remain high as "inflation risks are still to the upside."

Following Powell's comments, the 10-year treasury yield rose above 1.8% as investors believed the central bank may tighten its monetary policy more aggressively.

Advertisement

"After hearing Fed Chair Powell talk, it became clear the risk of more rate hikes was elevated and the earlier Wall Street rally fizzled," OANDA's Edward Moya said in a note.

RELATED LG Electronics to unveil autonomous vehicle next month

Shares of Microsoft rose 2.85% on the heels of a better-than-expected earnings report after the bell Tuesday, helping to buoy the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, Boeing stock fell 4.77% after the aircraft manufacturer reported that it took a $3.5 billion pre-tax charge on its 787 Dreamliner program.

Amid a volatile week of trading, all three major indexes are negative for the month of January with the Nasdaq in correction territory, more than 17% off from its intraday high and down 13% for the month. The S&P 500 is down more than 8% for January and nearly 10% from its high.

RELATED Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units

Latest Headlines

Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
YouTube permanently bans right-wing commentator Dan Bongino
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- You Tube Wednesday permanently banned right-wing commentator and Fox Nation host Dan Bongino.
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged near zero
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged near zero but warned an increase could be coming soon.
EPA plans unannounced inspections to improve environment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA plans unannounced inspections to improve environment
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that it will vastly increase enforcement of the nation's environmental regulations through unannounced inspections at non-compliant facilities.
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has been detected in 22 U.S. states.
Democrats call for release of memo on Biden's authority to cancel student debt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats call for release of memo on Biden's authority to cancel student debt
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to publicly release the Education Department's findings regarding his authority to cancel student loan debt.
N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A political consultant from New Jersey has admitted that he hired two men to kill an associate eight years ago in a strange murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said Tuesday.
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that one body has been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean after a small boat capsized near Fort Pierce, Fla.
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger, which is being tested at hundreds of locations in the United States, is selling better than expected, according to industry analysts.
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After losing its Disney princess lineup in 2016, Mattel has won back the license to make Disney princess toys, including Anna and Elsa, popular "Frozen" dolls.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement