Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 3:11 AM

California Gov. Newsom, lawmakers announce deal for paid sick leave

By Darryl Coote
California Gov. Newsom, lawmakers announce deal for paid sick leave
Local residents wait in line to receive the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif., on March 8, 2021. On Tuesday, state politicians announced they reached a deal to ensure workers sick with COVID-19 can get two weeks of paid leave. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has reached a deal with state lawmakers to ensure workers get up to two weeks paid leave if they fall sick with COVID-19.

The Democratic governor announced the deal in a joint statement with Toni Atkins, the California Senate pro tempore president; and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, stating the framework to extend the paid sick leave includes tax credits and tax relief for businesses.

Advertisement

It also includes funding to bolster testing and speed-up vaccination campaigns, support for frontline workers and the healthcare system as well as combat misinformation.

"By extending sick leave to frontline workers with COVID and providing support for California businesses, we can help protect the health of our workforce, while also ensuring that businesses and our economy are able to thrive," the three politicians said. "We will continue to work to address additional needs of small businesses through the budget."

RELATED Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive

Assembly Democratic leader Eloise Reyes said the deal was reached by both the House and Senate following "extensive negotiations" and that she looks toward to voting it into being.

The announcement was made months after a similar supplemental paid sick leave put in place last year for employers with 26 or more workers expired at the end of September.

Advertisement

California law mandates employers give at least three days of paid leave, but the supplemental COVID-19 sick leave that went into effect last year extended that to 80 hours

RELATED Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now

The new measure was sought by lawmakers as the recent and ongoing surge of the Omicron variant had labor unions, such as United Food and Commercial Workers, calling for the sick leave benefits to be put back in place.

"Make no mistake: today's agreement happened because workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic demanded safety for ourselves, our families and our communities," Bob Schoonover, president of the Service Employees International Union, told KCRA in a statement. "We spoke up about the impossible choices we faced without enough sick time to recover from COVID-19 without our kids going hungry. We know we can't wait for employers to keep us safe -- we have to advocate for ourselves, and Gov. Newsom and legislators listened."

RELATED OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests

Latest Headlines

Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Melanie Stansbury tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Melanie Stansbury has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding her name to the growing list of Congress members who have contracted the disease.
House leaders unveil bill to bolster U.S. chip makers, compete with China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House leaders unveil bill to bolster U.S. chip makers, compete with China
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at bolstering U.S. chip manufacturing and improving the nation's ability to compete against China.
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement Tuesday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced she will seek another term in Congress as she runs for re-election in 2022.
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An appeals court judge ruled Tuesday that New York's indoor mask mandate will remain in effect as litigation on the COVID-19 mitigating measure continues.
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday approved a pair of arms sales totaling $2.5 billion to Egypt.
Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond
Freezing temperatures could grip areas as far south as the Florida Everglades amid the bitter blast, putting records in jeopardy, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services pledged $100 million Tuesday to help families pay outstanding heating and cooling bills.
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued an Airworthiness Directive prohibiting Boeing 747-8, 747-8F and 777 planes from landing at airports where 5G interference could occur.
Appeals court denies stay for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court denies stay for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has declined to stay the scheduled executions of two Oklahoma death row prisoners who are challenging the drugs used in the state's lethal injection protocol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Supreme Court judge in N.Y. strikes down state's COVID-19 mask mandate; Hochul promises fight
Supreme Court judge in N.Y. strikes down state's COVID-19 mask mandate; Hochul promises fight
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement