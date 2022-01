Traders wear face masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on January 12. Stocks fell in trading Tuesday morning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell again Tuesday morning, after marking one of the most significant comebacks during Monday's wild day of trading. A little more than an hour after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 490 points or 1.4%. The S&P 500 followed suit with a 2% loss while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.4%. On Monday, the Dow lost 1,000 points in early trading, only to gain it all back late to finish in the black. Advertisement

General Electric said Tuesday it missed revenue estimates, leading to a 7.3% loss Tuesday morning. Johnson & Johnson, of the heels of a lukewarm quarterly report, slipped 1%.

The news comes as the Federal Reserve started its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Policymakers are expected to discuss raising interest rates and shrinking the Fed's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to address inflation. Investors anticipate a rate hikes as soon as March.

Greg Staples, head of fixed income in North America for DWS Group in New York said policymakers "really need to get their arms around the balance sheet and what the plan is there, in order to not do any preemptive tightening, and come to a mind meld about what they are doing in March and whether a 50-basis-poing rate hike is on the table," MarketWatch reported. "They're not going to want to commit way too soon."

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.752%, a bump up from 1.735% on Monday. The two-year Treasury note rate jumped 1%, an improvement from 0.95% a day ago. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was at 2.09%, up from Monday's 2.083%.

