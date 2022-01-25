SAT college admission exam will be fully digital by 2024

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT, PSAT and other standardized tests will shift to online exams.

The move won't come until 2024 for American students, but international students can test digitally starting in 2023. The tests will continue to be administered at secure sites.

Though the SAT and the ACT tests are used to apply to traditional colleges, more colleges have ditched the requirement for admissions in recent years.

Shutdowns caused by the pandemic have spurred nearly 80% of four-year colleges to drop the requirement for high schoolers to apply to school.

Some states, including Colorado and Illinois, have passed laws mandating colleges to make testing optional.

The digital SAT will take two hours instead of the three hours needed to complete the traditional test.

It will still be scored on a 1600-point scale and have multiple-choice sections. Reading sections will be shorter, students will be able to use calculators, and proctors will be able to see students' screens.

The College Board said that the digital format will be easier to administer since schools won't need to ship or receive the tests, and that results can be returned within days.

While test advocates like the College Board say the exam helps low-income students acquire scholarships and admissions to colleges, critics have said that the test favors students who have the time and resources to take test-prep courses.