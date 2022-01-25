Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 9:49 AM

SAT college admission exam will be fully digital by 2024

By UPI Staff

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT, PSAT and other standardized tests will shift to online exams.

The move won't come until 2024 for American students, but international students can test digitally starting in 2023. The tests will continue to be administered at secure sites.

Advertisement

Though the SAT and the ACT tests are used to apply to traditional colleges, more colleges have ditched the requirement for admissions in recent years.

Shutdowns caused by the pandemic have spurred nearly 80% of four-year colleges to drop the requirement for high schoolers to apply to school.

Some states, including Colorado and Illinois, have passed laws mandating colleges to make testing optional.

The digital SAT will take two hours instead of the three hours needed to complete the traditional test.

It will still be scored on a 1600-point scale and have multiple-choice sections. Reading sections will be shorter, students will be able to use calculators, and proctors will be able to see students' screens.

The College Board said that the digital format will be easier to administer since schools won't need to ship or receive the tests, and that results can be returned within days.

Advertisement

While test advocates like the College Board say the exam helps low-income students acquire scholarships and admissions to colleges, critics have said that the test favors students who have the time and resources to take test-prep courses.

Read More

NCAA changes policy to let each sport determine transgender participation rules 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to circumnavigate the world College enrollment dropped 3.8% last fall amid pandemic, report says

Latest Headlines

Pfizer begins study to test COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to fight Omicron variant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer begins study to test COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to fight Omicron variant
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it's begun a study to test its COVID-19 vaccine against a similar shot that's been adjusted to better fight off the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The 76-year-old Canadian-born singer said that Spotify must remove all of his music, unless it cuts ties with former television host, podcaster and COVID-19 skeptic Joe Rogan.
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A nonpartisan congressional panel said it is reviewing two House lawmakers over accusations that they violated a slew of federal ethics rules by misusing their positions.
Supreme Court judge in N.Y. strikes down state's COVID-19 mask mandate; Hochul promises fight
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court judge in N.Y. strikes down state's COVID-19 mask mandate; Hochul promises fight
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A judge of the New York State Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 mask mandate as unconstitutional, but the state's Education Department says schools must continue to comply with the requirement.
Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A panel of federal court judges have thrown out Alabama's newly drawn congressional district maps, ordering for them to be redrawn to include an additional majority-Black district.
Prosecutors say cops ignored training in failure to protect George Floyd
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Prosecutors say cops ignored training in failure to protect George Floyd
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- During opening statements Monday, prosecutors said the three officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights during his fatal arrest ignored their training and consciously failed to protect him.
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said Monday that they have arrested a 22-year-old man for the death of a deputy who was found shot inside her burning home over the weekend.
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday halted use of monoclonal antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly, stating they are ineffective against the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
3 firefighters killed, another critically injured in Baltimore roof collapse
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
3 firefighters killed, another critically injured in Baltimore roof collapse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and another was trapped Monday when a roof collapsed during a two-alarm fire at a vacant home, fire officials said.
Seven Navy sailors injured as F-35C pilot crashes on USS Carl Vinson
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Seven Navy sailors injured as F-35C pilot crashes on USS Carl Vinson
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The pilot of a U.S. F-35C crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, injuring seven Navy sailors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks
CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement