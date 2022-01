Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., said he wanted to announced his plans early to give others enough time to run for his seat. File Photo Courtesy of Congress

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat from Tennessee, won't run for re-election, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. "Today I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to Congress. After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year," he said. "I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history." Advertisement

Cooper is a member of the Blue Dog Coalition and serves on the House Committee on Armed Services. He also serves on the committees on Oversight, and Reform and Budget.

Cooper is the latest Democrat to announce he won't be running for re-election as the House faces a battle to retain control of the chamber in 2022.

Cooper represents Tennessee's Fifth Congressional District, which covers Nashville and other outlying counties.

He said he made his decision "promptly" so others will have more time to campaign and concluded that while his time in Congress was ending, he was excited for his "next adventure."