Jan. 25, 2022 / 2:21 PM

Florida police investigate anti-Semitic flyers alleging pandemic conspiracies

By UPI Staff

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police are investigating the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in several cities in the United States, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The flyers allege that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish" and were distributed to dozens of homes in South Florida.

Detectives from Broward County to Miami-Dade County are assisting the FBI in the investigation, and so far, a van found in another area of Florida has been linked to the flyers.

Surfside police said flyers were found in various locations in the city.

The flyers were distributed in small bags with rocks used for weight. They featured names of American policymakers.

Miami Mayor Dan Gelber promised increased patrols in the city as investigators try to trace the origin of the flyers.

The incident is not isolated. Hundreds of the similar anti-Semitic flyers spread across California during Hannukkah in November.

Other anti-Semitic campaigns were spread in Texas, North Carolina and Maryland.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, 9 other Oath Keepers plea not guilty to sedition charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elmer Stewart Rhodes, 9 other Oath Keepers plea not guilty to sedition charges
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes and nine other members entered not guilty pleas to sedition charges in federal court Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
523 acres of redwood forestland in Calif. donated to tribal group
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
523 acres of redwood forestland in Calif. donated to tribal group
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Some 523 acres of redwood forestland in Mendocino County, Calif., are being returned to a tribal council dedicated to its preservation.
General Motors to invest $7B in electric vehicle manufacturing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
General Motors to invest $7B in electric vehicle manufacturing
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- General Motors on Tuesday announced a $7 billion investment in its Michigan sites to increase electric truck and battery cell manufacturing capacity.
Private group works to free Americans, locals loyal to U.S. from Afghanistan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Private group works to free Americans, locals loyal to U.S. from Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Task Force Argo, a network of American veterans and private citizens, works toward rescuing Americans and vulnerable Afghans who previously assisted the U.S. government and are stuck in a country now under Taliban rule.
192 members of Congress sign Supreme Court amicus brief in Clean Air Act case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
192 members of Congress sign Supreme Court amicus brief in Clean Air Act case
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 members of Congress signed a brief in a Supreme Court case urging it to affirm a lower court ruling that allows the Environmental Protection Authority to maintain full powers to regulate the Clean Air Act.
Shortage of semiconductor chips almost sacked some U.S. producers last year, report says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shortage of semiconductor chips almost sacked some U.S. producers last year, report says
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The semiconductor chip shortage left U.S. manufacturers and local buyers with less than five days worth of supplies at times last year, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, urging Congress to take action.
Walmart to add vertically farmed produce in West Coast stores later this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart to add vertically farmed produce in West Coast stores later this year
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it's made an investment in vertical farming company Plenty and plans to carry products from the startup in stores on the West Coast later this year.
Stocks fall Tuesday morning as Fed opens two-day policy meeting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stocks fall Tuesday morning as Fed opens two-day policy meeting
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell again Tuesday morning, after marking one of the most significant comebacks during Monday's wild day of trading.
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Unilever said Tuesday that it plans to cut about 1,500 management roles globally citing pressure from investors to improve performance following a failed $67.36 billion deal.
SAT college admission exam will be fully digital by 2024
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SAT college admission exam will be fully digital by 2024
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT, PSAT and other standardized tests will shift to online exams.
