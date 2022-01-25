Florida police investigate anti-Semitic flyers alleging pandemic conspiracies

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Police are investigating the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in several cities in the United States, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The flyers allege that "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish" and were distributed to dozens of homes in South Florida.

Detectives from Broward County to Miami-Dade County are assisting the FBI in the investigation, and so far, a van found in another area of Florida has been linked to the flyers.

Surfside police said flyers were found in various locations in the city.

The flyers were distributed in small bags with rocks used for weight. They featured names of American policymakers.

Miami Mayor Dan Gelber promised increased patrols in the city as investigators try to trace the origin of the flyers.

The incident is not isolated. Hundreds of the similar anti-Semitic flyers spread across California during Hannukkah in November.

Other anti-Semitic campaigns were spread in Texas, North Carolina and Maryland.

This morning hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful anti-Semitic flyer and small pebbles. @MiamiBeachPD is actively investigating to determine their origin. As a precaution we've increased patrols in our neighborhoods and... pic.twitter.com/5bx0RvnRoD— Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) January 23, 2022