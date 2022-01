Radio host Alex Jones greets supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. Jones said he met with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said he met with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and invoked the Fifth Amendment almost 100 times. During his Monday night broadcast, Jones said his lawyer advised him to plead the Fifth repeatedly, adding that it was a good thing he didn't answer all the questions. Advertisement

"The questions were overall pretty reasonable. And I wanted to answer the questions. But at the same time, it's a good thing I didn't," he said.

"Almost 100 times today during the interrogation, I said, 'On advice of counsel I am asserting my Fifth Amendment right to remain silent," he continued.

Jones also noted that the committee had obtained detailed reports of his communication with Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian, who helped organize a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.

In November, the House select committee investigating the attack subpoenaed five allies of former President Donald Trump, including Alex Jones.

Jones reportedly helped organize the rally at the Ellipse in part by facilitating a donation to provide what he described as 80% of the funding.

He also spoke at a Jan. 5 rally on Freedom Plaza.