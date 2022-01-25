Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 2:02 PM

Stewart Rhodes, 9 other Oath Keepers plea not guilty to sedition charges

By Clyde Hughes
Stewart Rhodes, 9 other Oath Keepers plea not guilty to sedition charges
Roger Stone (C) is escorted by security wearing hats of the far-right anti-government militia group 'Oath Keepers' after speaking at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021. Ten Oath Keepers entered not guilty pleas on sedition charges on Tuesday. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and nine other members entered not guilty pleas to sedition charges in federal court Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department indicted 11 Oath Keepers members earlier this month. Edward Vallejo was not present and did not enter a plea, according to CNN.

Advertisement

Charged with seditious conspiracy along with Rhodes and Vallejo were Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Joshua James, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, Brian Ulrich and Thomas Caldwell.

Their trials are temporarily set for July.

Prosecutors argued to a federal judge last week that Rhodes, who is in custody, should remain there through his trial.

"There is overwhelming evidence that Rhodes organized a plot to oppose by force the execution of the laws of the United States and that he possesses the willingness and capacity to continue to engage in criminal conduct," prosecutors said, according to The Hill newspaper. "Under these circumstances, only pretrial detention can protect the community from the danger Rhodes poses."

Rhodes attorney Jonathon Moseley called the charges against his client a work of fiction.

"We know that the prosecutors know that what they claim is totally false," Moseley said, according to The Hill. "We have the documents. We have the videos. The prosecutors know that we know that they know that their narrative is a John Grisham novel, totally false."

Advertisement

Read More

Jan. 6 committee to ask Ivanka Trump to testify voluntarily Gov't reveals new details in Jan. 6 case to keep Oath Keepers member behind bars 11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Shortage of semiconductor chips almost sacked some U.S. producers last year, report says
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Shortage of semiconductor chips almost sacked some U.S. producers last year, report says
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The semiconductor chip shortage left U.S. manufacturers and local buyers with less than five days worth of supplies at times last year, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, urging Congress to take action.
Walmart to add vertically farmed produce in West Coast stores later this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walmart to add vertically farmed produce in West Coast stores later this year
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it's made an investment in vertical farming company Plenty and plans to carry products from the startup in stores on the West Coast later this year.
Stocks fall Tuesday morning as Fed opens two-day policy meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stocks fall Tuesday morning as Fed opens two-day policy meeting
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell again Tuesday morning, after marking one of the most significant comebacks during Monday's wild day of trading.
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs, restructure into 5 units
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Unilever said Tuesday that it plans to cut about 1,500 management roles globally citing pressure from investors to improve performance following a failed $67.36 billion deal.
SAT college admission exam will be fully digital by 2024
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SAT college admission exam will be fully digital by 2024
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT, PSAT and other standardized tests will shift to online exams.
Pfizer begins study to test COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to fight Omicron variant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer begins study to test COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to fight Omicron variant
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it's begun a study to test its COVID-19 vaccine against a similar shot that's been adjusted to better fight off the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The 76-year-old Canadian-born singer said that Spotify must remove all of his music, unless it cuts ties with former television host, podcaster and COVID-19 skeptic Joe Rogan.
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A nonpartisan congressional panel said it is reviewing two House lawmakers over accusations that they violated a slew of federal ethics rules by misusing their positions.
Supreme Court judge in N.Y. strikes down state's COVID-19 mask mandate; Hochul promises fight
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court judge in N.Y. strikes down state's COVID-19 mask mandate; Hochul promises fight
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A judge of the New York State Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 mask mandate as unconstitutional, but the state's Education Department says schools must continue to comply with the requirement.
Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A panel of federal court judges have thrown out Alabama's newly drawn congressional district maps, ordering for them to be redrawn to include an additional majority-Black district.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks
CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement