Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 9:42 PM

Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now

By Darryl Coote
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
Students wear masks when they enter the East Side Community High School in the East Village on Tuesday in New York City. On Tuesday, an appeals judge blocked a ruling that struck down the state's indoor mask mandate amid litigation. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An appeals court judge ruled Tuesday that New York's indoor mask mandate will remain in effect as litigation on the COVID-19 mitigating measure continues.

The ruling comes a day after Judge Thomas Rademaker, of the state Supreme Court in Nassau County, struck down Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate on the grounds it was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

"There can be no doubt that every person in this state wishes, wants and prays that this era of COVID ends soon and they will surely do their part to see that is accomplished. However, enacting any laws to this end is entrusted solely to the State Legislature," Rademaker wrote.

However, Hochul vowed to appeal it, and Judge Robert Miller on Tuesday ordered the rule to stay in place amid the proceedings.

RELATED Order letting parents opt out of schools' COVID-19 mask mandates takes effect in Virginia

"[M]y top priority is protecting the people of this state," Hochul said in a statement applauding Miller for his ruling. "These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 make schools and businesses safe and save lives."

"We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers and we are confident we will continue to prevail," she continued.

Attorney General Letitia James said after her office was granted the stay that it was a critical move to stop the spread of the pandemic and save lives.

Advertisement
RELATED OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests

"We will continue to do everything in our power to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all New Yorkers," she said.

The rule is set to expire Feb. 1, but Rademaker struck it down on Monday, stating Hochul no longer had the authority to enforce it.

In his ruling, Rademaker said the state legislature passed a law last March under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to curb the governor's powers to issue executive orders during a state disaster emergency.

RELATED Florida police investigate anti-Semitic flyers alleging pandemic conspiracies

Following his decision, the state's Department of Education informed parents, students and staff that masks would still be required in schools, attracting the condemnation of some Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Elise Stefanik issued a statement on Tuesday lambasting Hochul and the Department of Education for "still trying to force young children to wear a mask in school, shamefully disregarding the rule of law."

"I will hold the New York State Department of Education accountable," she said.

On Tuesday, the state's Department of Education said it was "pleased" with Miller's stay.

"As such, the mask mandate remains in effect for schools across the state," Commissioner Betty Rosa said in a statement. "We support Gov. Hochul and the state Department of Health as they continue with the appeal."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement Tuesday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced she will seek another term in Congress as she runs for re-election in 2022.
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday approved a pair of arms sales totaling $2.5 billion to Egypt.
Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond
Freezing temperatures could grip areas as far south as the Florida Everglades amid the bitter blast, putting records in jeopardy, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services pledged $100 million Tuesday to help families pay outstanding heating and cooling bills.
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued an Airworthiness Directive prohibiting Boeing 747-8, 747-8F and 777 planes from landing at airports where 5G interference could occur.
Appeals court denies stay for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court denies stay for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has declined to stay the scheduled executions of two Oklahoma death row prisoners who are challenging the drugs used in the state's lethal injection protocol.
House Democrat from Tennessee won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Democrat from Tennessee won't seek re-election
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat from Tennessee, won't run for re-election, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Michael Avenatti to represent himself in remainder of Stormy Daniels fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michael Avenatti to represent himself in remainder of Stormy Daniels fraud trial
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former attorney Michael Avenatti will represent himself for the remainder of his criminal trial in which he is accused of impersonating former client Stormy Daniels.
U.S. Coast Guard searches for 39 people after capsize
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard searches for 39 people after capsize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday actively searched for 39 people believed to be lost at sea after a boat capsized in rough water between Florida and the Bahamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement