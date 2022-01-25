State Supreme Court overturns N.Y. mask mandate

A state Supreme Court on Monday overturned Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate for schools and in-door public places. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A New York State Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate, stating the rule is unconstitutional. However, the Department of Education said schools much continue to follow the rule. The mask mandate was enacted in December for schools and in-door public spaces and was extended until Feb. 1, but Judge Thomas Rademaker of the Nassau County Supreme Court ruled Monday that the governor no longer has emergency powers to support the rule. Advertisement

In March, the New York State Legislature passed a law to curb the governor's authority to issue executive orders during a state disaster emergency.

"There can be no doubt that every person in this state wishes, wants and prays that this era of COVID ends soon and they will surely do their part to see that is accomplished," Rademaker said in the six-page ruling. "However, enacting any laws to this end is entrusted solely to the State Legislature."

"While the intentions of [Health Commissioner Marry] Bassett and Gov. Hochul appear to be well aimed squarely at doing what they believe is right to protect the citizens of New York state, they must take their case to the State Legislature," he said.

Advertisement

Hochul is expected to appeal the ruling.

"My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," she said in a statement. "We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has opposed mask mandates in schools and public places, described the court's ruling as a "win" for small businesses, parents, students and "freedom for all New Yorkers."

"Gov. Hochul's authoritarian mandates were crushing New York small businesses that already have faced unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," she said in a statement. "By forcing masks on the children in our schools, these mandates have impeded the development of our next generation."

Despite the ruling, the New York Department of Education said children and staff will still be required to wear masks in school.

RELATED White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost

"It is SED's understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling," it said in a statement. "Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule."

Advertisement