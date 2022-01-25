Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 4:50 AM

House ethics committee to investigate two lawmakers

By Darryl Coote
1/2
House ethics committee to investigate two lawmakers
Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., has been accused of misusing official resources. Fiel Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A nonpartisan panel said it is reviewing two House lawmakers over accusations that they violated a slew of federal ethics rules by misusing their positions.

The Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics separately released reports on Monday recommending the House Committee on Ethics continue investigating Reps. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., and Marie Newman, D-Ill., after concluding that there was "substantial reason to believe" both committed offenses.

Advertisement

Lamborn is accused of misusing official resources while Newman is accused of promising employment to a primary opponent in exchange for political support, the reports said.

Both lawmakers rejected the allegations while the probes have advanced to the House Committee on Ethics.

RELATED Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn

The committee said in its report on Lamborn that it unanimously voted to recommend continuing the investigation as at least five of his current and former staffers said they performed personal tasks for him and his wife, Jeanie Lamborn.

Advertisement

"The OCE uncovered evidence showing a pattern and practice in Rep. Lamborn's office of official staff conducting personal and campaign-related tasks for Rep. Lamborn, his wife and other family members during official work hours and using official resources," the report said.

Among the campaign-related or personal tasks Lamborn asked staffers to do during work hours included picking up mail, moving furniture at his home and planning and hosting a celebration following the naturalization of his daughter-in-law.

RELATED House lawmakers call for ban of stock trading by Congress members

The report also detailed his wife's involvement in the office, stating she had an official House email account and was "deeply involved in all personnel aspects of Rep. Lamborn's office, including but not limited to hiring, firing and promotions."

"Evidence obtained by the OCE indicated that Mrs. Lamborn had a role in the office that exceeded what is permissible for spouses," the report said.

It also found that the lawmaker and his wife may have solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates.

RELATED Restaurants petition Congress for more pandemic relief

Lamborn's counsel, former congressman Gregg Harper, rejected the accusations and said his client will be cleared of all charges.

"It is sad that OCE always takes the nefarious interpretation over an innocent interpretation," he wrote in a rebuttal. "The congressman now puts his case into the House Ethics Committee. He intends to cooperate fully with them just as he did with all the reasonable requests of OCE. He expects to be vindicated because he conscientiously follows ethics rules to the best of his ability."

Advertisement

In the report on Newman, the committee said it unanimously voted to recommend further investigation of the congresswoman for allegedly promising Iymen Chehade, former foreign policy advisor to her successful 2020 campaign, employment on her staff if he didn't run for the congressional seat.

According to the OEC, the two entered into a contract in 2018 in which Newman promised to hire Chehade to her staff with an annual salary between $135,000 and $140,000.

After Newman won the election but didn't hire him, Chehade filed a lawsuit, sparking a case during which the lawmaker and her counsel acknowledged in a motion to dismiss that the deal violated House employment and federal contracting rules.

The pair eventually settled the case and signed non-disclosure agreements, it said.

"The OCE found that Mr. Chehade's policy expertise was not the only reason she contracted to employ him in the future," the report said. "Instead, Rep. Newman likely was motivated to enter the agreement to avoid competing against Mr. Chehade in the next Democratic primary."

The board also recommended subpoenaing Chehade as he declined to cooperate with the investigation.

Newman's counsel, Brian Svoboda, rejected the accusations, stating Chehade was never running for congress.

"The facts, which OCE consistently omitted whenever they favored Rep. Newman, show that virtually every element of the allegation is false: that she did not offer employment in exchange for political support, but rather on merits, to someone who was not a primary opponent, and in any case before she was a candidate," Svoboda wrote. "A swift, strong committee dismissal of the referral is necessary and just."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

State Supreme Court overturns N.Y. mask mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Supreme Court overturns N.Y. mask mandate
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A New York State Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate, stating the rule is unconstitutional.
Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A panel of federal court judges have thrown out Alabama's newly drawn congressional district maps, ordering for them to be redrawn to include an additional majority-Black district.
Prosecutors say cops ignored training in failure to protect George Floyd
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors say cops ignored training in failure to protect George Floyd
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- During opening statements Monday, prosecutors said the three officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights during his fatal arrest ignored their training and consciously failed to protect him.
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said Monday that they have arrested a 22-year-old man for the death of a deputy who was found shot inside her burning home over the weekend.
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday halted use of monoclonal antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly, stating they are ineffective against the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
3 firefighters killed, another critically injured in Baltimore roof collapse
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
3 firefighters killed, another critically injured in Baltimore roof collapse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and another was trapped Monday when a roof collapsed during a two-alarm fire at a vacant home, fire officials said.
Seven Navy sailors injured as F-35C pilot crashes on USS Carl Vinson
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seven Navy sailors injured as F-35C pilot crashes on USS Carl Vinson
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The pilot of a U.S. F-35C crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, injuring seven Navy sailors.
CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday designated 15 destinations as "very high" travel risks due to high levels of new COVID-19 cases.
Biden's Competition Council discusses plans to ease inflation
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden's Competition Council discusses plans to ease inflation
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and members of his White House Competition Council met for a second time Monday as the administration seeks to rein in a politically damaging surge of inflation.
Georgia DA granted special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia DA granted special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Fulton County on Monday granted District Attorney Fani Willis' request to form a special grand jury to aid her investigation of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Road salt, electric vehicles, drugs, smartphones can all be affected by really cold temps
Road salt, electric vehicles, drugs, smartphones can all be affected by really cold temps
China sends 39 warplanes near Taiwan in largest flyby in months
China sends 39 warplanes near Taiwan in largest flyby in months
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement