House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced she will seek another term in Congress as she runs for re-election in 2022. File Pool photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday that she will run for re-election in Congress. Pelosi, who represents a Congressional district including San Francisco, made the announcement in a video shared to Twitter as she cited dangers facing democracy such as the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and restrictive state voting laws. Advertisement

"While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives," she said. "Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy."

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people's lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. RELATED House Democrat from Tennessee won't seek re-election But we don't agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

Pelosi, 81, has served in Congress since 1987, has led House Democrats for 19 years and was the first woman elected as House speaker.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, she thanked voters for "the privilege to represent our city and our San Francisco values in the Congress -- human rights, reproductive justice, LGBTQ equality, respect for immigrants and care for each other."

In her announcement video, Pelosi emphasized her commitment to securing the health, education, housing and economic security of children.

"When people ask me what are the three most important issues facing the Congress, I always say the same thing: Our children, our children, our children," she said.

She expressed a commitment to combatting climate change, stating that "in San Francisco, the climate is not an issue, it is an ethic."

"Education, the economy and the environment are all part of how we address the climate crisis. Creating good-paying, green, union jobs, affordable housing, clean energy, infrastructure, transportation justice and education," she said.

Pelosi's announcement comes as Democrats face a pivotal mid-term election with dozens of representatives in the party announcing they will not seek re-election.