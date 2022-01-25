Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 9:48 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022

By Daniel Uria
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election in 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, announced she will seek another term in Congress as she runs for re-election in 2022. File Pool photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday that she will run for re-election in Congress.

Pelosi, who represents a Congressional district including San Francisco, made the announcement in a video shared to Twitter as she cited dangers facing democracy such as the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and restrictive state voting laws.

Advertisement

"While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives," she said. "Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy."

Pelosi, 81, has served in Congress since 1987, has led House Democrats for 19 years and was the first woman elected as House speaker.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, she thanked voters for "the privilege to represent our city and our San Francisco values in the Congress -- human rights, reproductive justice, LGBTQ equality, respect for immigrants and care for each other."

RELATED Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act

In her announcement video, Pelosi emphasized her commitment to securing the health, education, housing and economic security of children.

"When people ask me what are the three most important issues facing the Congress, I always say the same thing: Our children, our children, our children," she said.

She expressed a commitment to combatting climate change, stating that "in San Francisco, the climate is not an issue, it is an ethic."

RELATED House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights

"Education, the economy and the environment are all part of how we address the climate crisis. Creating good-paying, green, union jobs, affordable housing, clean energy, infrastructure, transportation justice and education," she said.

Pelosi's announcement comes as Democrats face a pivotal mid-term election with dozens of representatives in the party announcing they will not seek re-election.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement Tuesday
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court keeps New York's mask mandate in place for now
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An appeals court judge ruled Tuesday that New York's indoor mask mandate will remain in effect as litigation on the COVID-19 mitigating measure continues.
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. State Department approves $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday approved a pair of arms sales totaling $2.5 billion to Egypt.
Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond
Freezing temperatures could grip areas as far south as the Florida Everglades amid the bitter blast, putting records in jeopardy, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HHS directing $100M to help families with heating, cooling costs
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services pledged $100 million Tuesday to help families pay outstanding heating and cooling bills.
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued an Airworthiness Directive prohibiting Boeing 747-8, 747-8F and 777 planes from landing at airports where 5G interference could occur.
Appeals court denies stay for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court denies stay for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has declined to stay the scheduled executions of two Oklahoma death row prisoners who are challenging the drugs used in the state's lethal injection protocol.
House Democrat from Tennessee won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Democrat from Tennessee won't seek re-election
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat from Tennessee, won't run for re-election, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Michael Avenatti to represent himself in remainder of Stormy Daniels fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michael Avenatti to represent himself in remainder of Stormy Daniels fraud trial
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former attorney Michael Avenatti will represent himself for the remainder of his criminal trial in which he is accused of impersonating former client Stormy Daniels.
U.S. Coast Guard searches for 39 people after capsize
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard searches for 39 people after capsize
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday actively searched for 39 people believed to be lost at sea after a boat capsized in rough water between Florida and the Bahamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Music legend Neil Young gives Spotify ultimatum over Joe Rogan COVID-19 misinformation
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
Tennessee man arrested for death of deputy found shot in burning home
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
FDA halts use of Regeneron, Eli Lilly antibody COVID-19 treatments
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
Congress ethics watchdog says House reps from Illinois, Colorado may have misused power
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement