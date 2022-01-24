Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 10:50 AM

Order letting parents opt out of schools' COVID-19 mask mandates takes effect in Virginia

By Adam Schrader
Order letting parents opt out of schools' COVID-19 mask mandates takes effect in Virginia
The suit filed Monday says that Gov. Glenn Youngkin's order overrides a state law that requires school districts to follow health guidelines from the CDC to the "maximum extent practicable." File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A divisive executive order by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took effect on Monday allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements, even amid a new legal challenge from several school boards in the state.

The new Republican governor signed the order on Jan. 15, the day he took office. It says parents "may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child's school or educational program."

Advertisement

The order, however, has caused some confusion statewide about whether it conflicts with state law.

The seven school boards that are behind the new lawsuit serve some of the largest districts in Virginia. They are located in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Hampton, Richmond and Prince William County.

RELATED Study: Family ties, sleep, activity aided youth mental health during pandemic

Collectively, the districts represent more than 350,000 Virginia students.

"At issue is whether locally elected school boards will maintain the exclusive authority and responsibility ... over supervision of the public schools in their respective communities, or whether an executive order can unilaterally override that constitutional authority," Arlington Public Schools said in a statement Monday.

"Also at issue is whether a governor can, through executive order, without legislative action by the Virginia General Assembly, reverse a lawfully-adopted statute," it added. "In this case, Senate Bill 1303, adopted with the goal of returning students to safe in-person instruction five days a week in March 2021 and still legally in effect, provides that local school boards should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health and safety requirements."

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19

The school boards argue that they have adopted policies and practices calling for the continued wearing of masks by all students and staff while at school to protect them against COVID-19.

The suit says Youngkin's order overrides a state law passed last summer with bipartisan support that requires districts to follow health guidelines from the CDC to the "maximum extent practicable."

The CDC recommends that students, teachers, staff and visitors weak masks indoors regardless of vaccination status -- as well as maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance.

RELATED Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates

"Today's action is not politically motivated. These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students," Arlington Public Schools added. "This lawsuit is not brought out of choice, but out of necessity."

Data from Virginia's Health Department shows that there have been about 305,000 COVID-19 cases involving children under 19 since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

The seven-day moving average for cases per day in Virginia is now almost 14,000, according to the CDC.

Youngkin did not immediately respond to the new lawsuit on Monday.

Latest Headlines

3 states, D.C. sue Google for 'misleading' users about location tracking data
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
3 states, D.C. sue Google for 'misleading' users about location tracking data
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A group of four attorneys general filed lawsuits on Monday against Google, arguing that the tech giant misled users for years about when their location could be tracked by the company.
Supreme Court to hear cases that say affirmative action at colleges is discriminatory
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Supreme Court to hear cases that say affirmative action at colleges is discriminatory
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said that it's agreed to hear two cases that challenge the consideration of race in admissions programs at two major American universities -- adding another contentious issue to its current docket.
Supreme Court declines Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit over House proxy voting rules
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Supreme Court declines Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit over House proxy voting rules
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a lawsuit filed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over proxy voting rules she set for the lower chamber during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ford unveils Bronco Raptor, says it's most powerful street-legal version ever built
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford unveils Bronco Raptor, says it's most powerful street-legal version ever built
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ford on Monday unveiled a new version of its Bronco sport-utility vehicle, which it called a "desert racing beast" and the most powerful street-legal Bronco it's ever produced.
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is among many White litigants challenging a law intended to help cover the debts of thousands of "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers" and correct UDSA discrimination.
Vote-by-mail rejections test integrity of Texas Republicans' voting law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vote-by-mail rejections test integrity of Texas Republicans' voting law
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Heading toward the first elections under new voting restrictions, Texas voters and local election officials are enveloped in a fog of errors, delays and miscommunications as they navigate new rules for mail-in voting.
Road salt, electric vehicles, drugs, smartphones can all be affected by really cold temps
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Road salt, electric vehicles, drugs, smartphones can all be affected by really cold temps
Part of the U.S. is going into an extended deep freeze, but how low does the temperature have to be for certain things like your smartphone or road salt to stop working?
Blinken: U.S. to respond if 'additional Russian force' enters Ukraine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Blinken: U.S. to respond if 'additional Russian force' enters Ukraine
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday that the United States will respond if "a single additional Russian force" enters Ukraine.
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Sunday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr.
De Armas fans sue Universal over absence from 'Yesterday'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
De Armas fans sue Universal over absence from 'Yesterday'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Fans of Ana de Armas have filed a lawsuit against Universal Pictures alleging they were tricked into renting "Yesterday" because the actress appeared in the trailer despite her absence from the film.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Crystal Symphony diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
Trump AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee, chairman says
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigns, citing lack of tools to fix national crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement