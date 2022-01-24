UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi

Yemen citizens inspect the bodies of the victims of Saudi-led airstrikes that hit a prison in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, on Friday. On Monday, the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two ballistic missiles fired at it by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates early Monday said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed Houthi rebels amid a recent increase in fighting between the two sides. The Defense Ministry announced via social media its air forces had downed the missiles. Advertisement

The attack, it said, did not result in casualties "as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

In a statement carried by WAM, the official news agency of the UAE, the ministry said it was at "full readiness to deal with any threats" and that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the launches, but it was launched a week after the Houthi militia in Yemen took credit for a rare drone strike that exploded three oil tankers and killed three people in the UAE.

The UAE fast retaliated with separate airstrikes targeting Houthi strongholds and camps in the Yemen capital Sana'a.

On Friday, airstrikes in Yemen that killed at least 82 people and injured 266 others were blamed on the Saudi-led coalition that has fought the Houthi forces since intervening in Yemen's civil war in 2015. The coalition has denied responsibility for the airstrikes, calling the accusations "baseless and unfounded."

The United Nations has labeled Yemen the "world's worst humanitarian crisis" with some 24 million people in urgent need for humanitarian assistance in the wake of war erupting in the Middle Eastern country in March 2015 when the internationally recognized and Saudi-backed Yemen government launched an attack against the Iran-backed Houthi relabels.