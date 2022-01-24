Trending
Jan. 24, 2022 / 1:57 PM

3 firefighters hurt, another trapped in Baltimore roof collapse

By Don Jacobson

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three Baltimore firefighters were seriously injured and another was trapped Monday when a roof collapsed during a two-alarm fire at a vacant home, fire officials said.

A total of four firefighters were trapped in the rubble after the roof of a three-story home in Southwest Baltimore collapsed around 6 a.m. EST, Fire Chief Niles Ford said in a tweet.

Emergency responders pulled one firefighter out immediately, while two others were rescued within an hour by removing piles of debris, he added.

They were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The fourth firefighter, however, remained trapped in the rubble as of Monday afternoon, the chief said.

"My heart is with the firefighters, their families and everyone at [the Fire Department]," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "Our BCFD members put the lives and safety of others before their own well-being each and every day. I ask that we all keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time."

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and the state fire marshal is assisting the Baltimore City Fire Department," added Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. "Please take a moment to pray for these firefighters and their families."

A vacant rowhome fire on the same block six years ago also left three firefighters injured, WBAL-TV reported.

