U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 4:12 PM

FBI searches COVID-19 testing firm after claims of fraud, faulty tests

By Calley Hair
The makeshift nature of pop-up testing sites -- which often operate out of tents and trucks -- make them hard to regulate.  Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Federal agents searched the Illinois-based headquarters of a pop-up COVID-19 testing chain and its primary lab, following allegations in multiple lawsuits that the company issued faulty test results and engaged in fraudulent insurance billing practices.

State and federal agencies are investigating the company, Center for COVID Control, and the lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, located in Rolling Meadows, Ill. FBI agents executed a search warrant at the site on Saturday, a representative of the FBI's Chicago office told USA TODAY.

Until earlier this month, the company operated 300 testing locations across 26 states. It has billed the federal government for more than $120 million to test uninsured patients.

The company headquarters and the lab are listed at the same address, though a Center for COVID Control representative previously told NBC News that there is "no cross-ownership" between the two.

Saturday's FBI search was the latest step in a series of probes into the company. Last week, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office filed a consumer protection lawsuit accusing the Center for COVID Control of "deceptive and fraudulent practices." The suit claims that the company failed to deliver test results in a timely manner or failed to deliver them altogether, and claims they issued false negative results.

The company is also under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice, the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites," Dr. Lee Fleisher, chief medical officer and director of CMS's Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, said in a statement. He added that the agency "is aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company's labs."

According to the Minnesota complaint, staff at the testing sites would falsely list patients with public or private insurance as uninsured, which would qualify the company for reimbursement from the federal government.

Across the country, state and federal officials are struggling to monitor the massive industry of COVID-19 testing sites that have popped up in the last year or so.

High demand, rapidly evolving pandemic conditions and the makeshift nature of the testing sites -- which often operate out of tents and trucks -- have opened the door to bad actors ready to take advantage of desperate patients, regulators report.

"These conditions change so rapidly," Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in charge of developing the COVID-19 Testing Toolkit, told Kaiser Health News. "It's not a surprise that these conditions were totally ripe for consumers to be gouged and to get fraudulent tests."

At its peak, the Center for COVID Control reported collecting 80,000 samples per day. Its testing sites have been closed since Jan. 14.

According to a statement from the company, leaders will use the "operational pause" to "train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines."

Latest Headlines

Twitter bans Wordle-spoiling bot account
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Twitter bans Wordle-spoiling bot account
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Twitter suspended a bot account that spams players of the smartphone game Wordle, shielding fans of the word-guessing puzzle from rude messages and spoilers from @wordlinator.
House lawmakers call for ban of stock trading by Congress members
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
House lawmakers call for ban of stock trading by Congress members
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A new letter signed by 27 members of the House asks that members of Congress be banned from trading or owning stocks.
IRS chief warns of refund delays, challenges as tax filing season begins
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
IRS chief warns of refund delays, challenges as tax filing season begins
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The head of the Internal Revenue Service warned of a "frustrating" experience for U.S. taxpayers Monday as the 2022 tax filing season officially got underway.
Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID-19, delaying suit against New York Times
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID-19, delaying suit against New York Times
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday postponed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation suit against The New York Times after she tested positive for COVID-19 and noted that she was unvaccinated.
3 firefighters hurt, another trapped in Baltimore roof collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 firefighters hurt, another trapped in Baltimore roof collapse
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three Baltimore firefighters were seriously injured and another was trapped Monday when a roof collapsed during a two-alarm fire at a vacant home, fire officials said.
Restaurants petition Congress for more pandemic relief
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Restaurants petition Congress for more pandemic relief
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The National Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congress on Monday asking for more pandemic relief after 88% of restaurants suffered a decline in customers because of the Omicron variant.
Dow loses 1,000 points as stocks continue to slide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow loses 1,000 points as stocks continue to slide
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 1,000 points in trading early Monday afternoon as stocks fell across all three indexes.
Vaccine wars ignite in California as lawmakers seek stronger laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vaccine wars ignite in California as lawmakers seek stronger laws
SACRAMENTO, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- California is poised to become the front line of America's vaccination wars. State lawmakers are drafting the toughest COVID-19 vaccine legislation in the country.
Boeing to pour $450 million into program for self-driving air taxi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing to pour $450 million into program for self-driving air taxi
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing said Monday that it's investing almost a half-billion more dollars into its sky taxi startup Wisk Aero, in a bid to bring the first self-flying air taxi to the market before the decade is out.
Watch live: Biden, officials mull ways to lower prices for U.S. families
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden, officials mull ways to lower prices for U.S. families
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet on Monday afternoon with members of his administration to examine various avenues to lower prices for working American families, the White House said.
