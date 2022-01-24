Trending
Jan. 24, 2022

Twitter bans Wordle-spoiling bot account

By Calley Hair

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Twitter suspended a bot account that spams players of the smartphone game Wordle, shielding fans of the word-guessing puzzle from rude messages and spoilers.

The social media company suspended @wordlinator on Monday. The bot would access the app's code and automatically respond to tweets mentioning the game.

"Guess what. People don't care about your mediocre linguistic escapades," one recent, snarky reply stated. "To teach you a lesson, tomorrow's word is..."

For anyone who's somehow avoided the viral sensation that is Wordle -- both the onslaught of tweets with little green, yellow and gray squares, and a shoutout in the latest cold open of Saturday Night Live -- the game is simple. It gives users six chances to guess a five-letter word, letting players know after each guess which letters are correct.

Players get one new puzzle every day. The answer is the same for everyone, making spoilers particularly devastating.

It's wildly popular. After a Brooklyn-based software engineer launched the game in October, the number of users exploded from fewer than 100 to 2 million.

