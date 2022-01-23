Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2022 / 11:46 AM

Texas constable deputy shot dead during traffic stop

By Adam Schrader
Texas constable deputy shot dead during traffic stop
Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot dead early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Houston before the driver then fled. Photo courtesy Harris County Precinct 5/Facebook

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A constable deputy in Texas was shot dead early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Houston before the driver then fled, authorities said.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was attempting to make the traffic stop on Beechnut Street around 12:45 a.m. when the driver exited his white Toyota Avalon and shot Galloway's patrol car, striking him several times, Harris County Constable Ted Heap said in a press release.

Advertisement

Galloway, who was a constable deputy with Harris County Precinct 5, died at the scene. The suspect fled and has not yet been arrested.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference that witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male, and that he used an assault-type weapon. The Houston Police Department will be handling the investigation.

RELATED NYC mayor to 'flood' Times Square with police amid manhunt for shooter

"The best thing you can do is turn yourself in peacefully," Finner said, addressing the suspect. During the press conference, Heap said "crimes are running rampant" in Harris County and called for a stop to the increase in violence.

Advertisement

"What we are seeing on what appears to be a regular basis on the streets of Harris County has got to stop. It has got to stop," Heap said. "These are not assaults. These are not attacks. These are brutal, brutal murders."

RELATED Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured

Houston Police Department data shows that there were at least 407 murders in Houston from January through November 2021 -- up from at least 386 in all of 2020. It was not immediately clear how many crimes were committed against law enforcement officers in either year.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the leading elected official for the county, said she spoke with Galloway's family after the shooting and was "heartbroken" seeing the support for him by fellow law enforcement officers.

"I am just heartbroken. I just spoke with his sister. This is a tragedy that nobody should face. And I saw in there, a group of law enforcement officers that worked with this hero," she said.

"What I see is committed people dedicated to service, dedicated to sacrifice for this community's public safety, who now have to wonder even more what happens every time they go out there on the streets and leave their families behind."

Advertisement

Galloway joined Precinct 5 in 2009 and served most recently as a field training officer in the agency's Toll Road Division. He is survived by his sister and a daughter.

"His role was taking a lot of these young officers who are sworn in and mentoring them, teaching them what it takes to be a safe and an efficient officer, and that's what he prided himself on. He was very much beloved by the men and women he served with," Heap said.

"While there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop, it was one of these situations where Cpl. Galloway did not have an opportunity to respond or to even defend himself from this brutal attack."

His death comes just days after a shooting in Harlem left one New York City police officer dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Latest Headlines

Marines who died during North Carolina military truck crash identified
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Marines who died during North Carolina military truck crash identified
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Lance Cpl. Jonathan Gierke, 19, and Pfc. Zachary Riffle, 18, died Wednesday when a seven-ton tactical vehicle overturned after the driver tried to make a right turn and lost control near Jacksonville.
U.S. condemns ISIS attack on prison in Syria to free detained fighters
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. condemns ISIS attack on prison in Syria to free detained fighters
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department issued a statement Saturday condemning ISIS for an attack on a prison in northeast Syria made to free detained fighters.
Lab monkeys escape, recovered after Pennsylvania truck crash
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Lab monkeys escape, recovered after Pennsylvania truck crash
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Four lab monkeys escaped Friday after the trailer they were in was involved in a crash on a Pennsylvania highway, but were all recovered by Saturday night.
Biden says Roe v. Wade is 'under assault' on 49th anniversary of decision
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden says Roe v. Wade is 'under assault' on 49th anniversary of decision
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a joint statement Saturday declaring that Roe v. Wade is "under assault" on the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Every Black Mississippi senator walked off the chamber floor in protest as their white colleagues voted to ban critical race theory in the state's public schools.
Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Leaders in the Arizona Democratic Party decided Saturday to censure U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she sided with Republicans this week in voting against a change in Senate filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislat
Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern U.S.
Now that snow and ice have come to an end across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast as of late Saturday morning, meteorologists are concerned for a rapid freeze-up Saturday night into Sunday morning in the region.
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy with a goal to provide affordable prescription drugs.
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization of the antiviral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 outpatients.
Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages
A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Lab monkeys escape, recovered after Pennsylvania truck crash
Lab monkeys escape, recovered after Pennsylvania truck crash
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Britain says Kremlin plans to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine
Britain says Kremlin plans to install pro-Russia leader in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement