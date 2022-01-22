Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy

Mark Cuban, a billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner, has launched an online pharmacy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy with a goal to provide affordable prescription drugs. The company announced the official launch of the online pharmacy, called Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug, weeks after the pharmacy benefits manager was established to push down drug prices. Advertisement

Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of the online pharmacy, told The Dallas Morning News thousands of people created accounts when the website launched Wednesday.

High blood pressure prescription Amlodipine typically costs around $50, but Cost Plus lists it at $3.30, according to the company's website. Cholesterol medication Atorvastatin typically costs over $55, and Cost Plus list the price at $3.60.

"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," Oshmyansky said in a statement. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."

The registered pharmaceutical wholesaler purchases directly from manufacturers to cut out the "middlemen" and avoid "outrageous markups," according to the company's statement.

"The pharmacy's prices reflect actual manufacturer prices plus a flat 15% margin and [a $3] pharmacist fee," the statement said.

"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices," Cuban says on the website.

The company said in its statement it's offering the lowest prices on 100 prescriptions, noting savings for leukemia, ulcerative colitis and gout treatment drugs.

According to a September Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were recently unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household due to rising costs, and one in 10 Americans skipped doses to save money.