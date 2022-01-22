Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2022 / 7:24 PM

Lab monkeys escape after Pennsylvania truck crash

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Lab monkeys escape after Pennsylvania truck crash
A long-tailed macaque monkey sits in a tree after it escaped a truck crash in Pennsylvania on Friday. Photo courtesy Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Four lab monkeys escaped Friday after the trailer they were in was involved in a crash on a Pennsylvania highway, with one of the monkeys still on the loose on Saturday.

Officials with the Pennsylvania State Police said that a pickup truck pulling a trailer carrying 100 long-tailed macaque monkeys collided with a dump truck on State Route 54 near Danville around 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The two drivers involved in the crash were not injured but a passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the police report from the crash. The police report noted that officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were at the scene to assist with the response.

State troopers said Saturday that three of the monkeys had been found with the help of multiple agencies, but one of the monkeys remained on the loose. The troopers urged members of the public to keep their distance and immediately call 911 if spotting the monkey.

"We are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately," the troopers tweeted.

Advertisement

The troopers did not explain what dangers the monkeys pose if encountered by the public.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an organization that advocates for animal rights, released a statement after the crash noting that the long-tailed macaque monkeys were on their way to a CDC-approved quarantine facility in Florida after arriving in the United States from Mauritius.

"Because these 100 long-tailed macaque monkeys were headed to a laboratory to be caged, tormented, and killed, they were already in danger-but now the public is, too," the statement from PETA reads.

"The four who got away -- including one who is still missing -- are undoubtedly terrified and likely injured, and they may be harboring viruses that are transmissible to humans. There is no way to ensure that monkeys are virus-free."

The long-tailed macaque monkeys, also known as cynomolgus monkeys, are often used in scientific research, The New York Times noted, and were in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic for researching vaccines.

Latest Headlines

Biden says Roe v. Wade is 'under assault' on 49th anniversary of landmark decision
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden says Roe v. Wade is 'under assault' on 49th anniversary of landmark decision
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a joint statement Saturday declaring that Roe v. Wade is "under assault" on the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Every Black Mississippi senator walked off the chamber floor in protest as their white colleagues voted to ban critical race theory in the state's public schools.
Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Leaders in the Arizona Democratic Party decided Saturday to censure U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she sided with Republicans this week in voting against a change in Senate filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislat
Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern U.S.
Now that snow and ice have come to an end across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast as of late Saturday morning, meteorologists are concerned for a rapid freeze-up Saturday night into Sunday morning in the region.
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy with a goal to provide affordable prescription drugs.
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization of the antiviral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 outpatients.
Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages
A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes.
FBI calls Texas synagogue hostage crisis a 'hate crime'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI calls Texas synagogue hostage crisis a 'hate crime'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI has declared last week's hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue a "hate crime" and "an act of terrorism" despite initially believing the attacker didn't specifically target the Jewish community.
Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A shooting in Harlem has left one New York City police officer dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic disturbance.
VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited a San Bernardino, Calif., fire station Friday, announcing that the U.S. government is directing $600 million to wildfire recovery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement