Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2022 / 5:11 PM

Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote

By Sommer Brokaw

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Every Black Mississippi senator walked off the chamber floor in protest as white colleagues voted on a bill to ban critical race theory in the state's public schools.

The Mississippi State Senate, which has 14 Black senators out of 52 total senators, still passed the bill titled "Critical Race Theory; prohibit" with a vote of 32-2 after two white Democratic senators, David Blount and Hob Bryan, voted against the bill.

Advertisement

It will be sent to the House next, which has its own legislation to prevent critical race theory. If it passes the House, it is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican.

The unprecedented walkout on Friday morning was captured on video by WREG, as politicos in the state told Mississippi Today that they could not recall members of the chamber ever leaving en masse before a vote.

Advertisement
RELATED Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's first GOP governor since 2009

Barbara Blackmon, one of the senators who walked out of the chamber, told WREG that the "bill is morally wrong" and that implementation of the bill would make it difficult for schools to accurately teach the history of racism.

"You will not be looking through our history to see the systemic racism that has been a part of the very fabric of America, and we do know the State of Mississippi," Blackmon, D-Canton, said.

The Mississippi Department of Education told the Clarion Ledger around the beginning of the school year that the theory wasn't taught in any of the district's schools.

RELATED Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities

Sen. Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, who authored the bill, said on the Senate floor he was not aware of any school teaching the theory in the state, but he heard of the issue "on the national news" and wanted to ensure it wouldn't be taught in Mississippi.

The bill says the state's public schools cannot direct students "that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior," or "that any individuals should be adversely treated on the basis of their sex, race, ethnicity or national origin."

It also says the state's public schools cannot "make a distinction or classification of students based on account of race" except for required collection of demographics information.

Advertisement
RELATED Adults in segregated neighborhoods may face increased odds of high blood pressure

"The bill is not changing anything about our past," McLendon said. "All this bill says is that no child shall be told they're superior or inferior to another. That's all this bill does."

Prior to walking out, Black senators asked Republicans repeatedly why the state needed a bill for a problem that didn't exist.

"We cannot afford to spend our time taking up issues in Mississippi that do not exist," Mississippi Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, told the Clarion Ledger after walking off the Senate floor.

RELATED Pandemic's unequal toll on people of color underlines U.S. health inequities

Critical race theory, which addresses racism and the law, was developed by Harvard Law School's first Black tenured professor Derrick Bell, and other scholars, including Kimberlé Crenshaw, Cheryl Harris, Richard Delgado, Patricia Williams, and Gloria Ladson-Billings, among others, according to the American Bar Association.

RELATED Risk of prostate cancer is higher among Black men, study finds

Latest Headlines

Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Arizona Democrats censure Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights legislation
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Leaders in the Arizona Democratic Party decided Saturday to censure U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she sided with Republicans this week in voting against a change in Senate filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislat
Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern U.S.
Now that snow and ice have come to an end across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast as of late Saturday morning, meteorologists are concerned for a rapid freeze-up Saturday night into Sunday morning in the region.
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy with a goal to provide affordable prescription drugs.
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization of the antiviral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 outpatients.
Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages
A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes.
FBI calls Texas synagogue hostage crisis a 'hate crime'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI calls Texas synagogue hostage crisis a 'hate crime'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI has declared last week's hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue a "hate crime" and "an act of terrorism" despite initially believing the attacker didn't specifically target the Jewish community.
Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A shooting in Harlem has left one New York City police officer dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic disturbance.
VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited a San Bernardino, Calif., fire station Friday, announcing that the U.S. government is directing $600 million to wildfire recovery.
FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in a notebook investigators found near his body in a Florida park, the FBI revealed Friday.
S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new fraud charges
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new fraud charges
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina grand jury has handed down a new indictment accusing prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh of misappropriating an additional $2.27 million of his clients' money, prosecutors announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy
FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook
FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement