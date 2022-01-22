Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Evacuations in Big Sur, Calif., as Colorado Fire rages

By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com

A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes.

The fire began late in the evening on Friday, first reported at about 7:15 to 7:30 a.m. Mandatory evacuations were issued on Palo Colorado Road, and evacuation advisories were in effect along Highway 1 at 10 p.m. Less than an hour later, Highway 1 was closed in both directions near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel. Gusty winds were blowing 25-30 mph across the area at the start of the fire.

Advertisement

The fire was in an area difficult to access for crews and was burning west toward Highway 1, Cal Fire told KCRA 3, and the 13 agencies that were fighting the fire.

The fire continued to burn and spread late Friday night as humidity levels stayed in the teens, but The National Weather Service of the Bay Area noted that the heat signature on satellite was decreasing between 11 and 11:30 p.m. as offshore winds began to ease. It was then reported that winds had calmed to 20-25 mph, but even the slightest wind gusts can loft embers into the air and continue to spread the fire and fan the flames.

Advertisement
RELATED VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Carmel Middle School late Friday evening for residents who received mandatory evacuation orders as the fire spread dangerously close to the community.

Several residents of neighboring towns reported seeing the fire from their houses in coastal Southern California.

By Saturday, the fire had burned over 1,500 acres and was 5% as officials went door to door to ensure evacuation orders were followed. The fire was heading to the southwest toward Rocky Creek and Bixby, Calif., which were also being evacuated.

RELATED Biden administration launches 'comprehensive response' to wildfires

This wildfire is occurring while Santa Ana winds impact Southern California, which are high-speed and dangerous winds that periodically kick up and blow from the mountains to the coast in Southern California and cause wildfires to spread rapidly.

High wind warnings and wind advisories remain in effect from the Sierra Nevada into Southern California into Saturday afternoon, with wind expected to ease by Sunday across the region.

Unfortunately for the residents of Big Sur, no precipitation is in the forecast through early next week as a dry, stagnant pattern takes hold of the western United States. With high pressure taking hold, winds are forecast to be calm through the coming days, which will help firefighters in containing the Colorado Fire.

Advertisement
RELATED Wildfires, heat in West make breathing dangerous

Latest Headlines

FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
FDA expands authorization of remdesivir for use in some COVID-19 outpatients
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization of the antiviral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 outpatients.
FBI calls Texas synagogue hostage crisis a 'hate crime'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI calls Texas synagogue hostage crisis a 'hate crime'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI has declared last week's hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue a "hate crime" and "an act of terrorism" despite initially believing the attacker didn't specifically target the Jewish community.
Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Harlem shooting leaves NYPD officer dead, second injured
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A shooting in Harlem has left one New York City police officer dead and a second injured after responding to a domestic disturbance.
VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited a San Bernardino, Calif., fire station Friday, announcing that the U.S. government is directing $600 million to wildfire recovery.
FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in a notebook investigators found near his body in a Florida park, the FBI revealed Friday.
S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new fraud charges
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new fraud charges
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina grand jury has handed down a new indictment accusing prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh of misappropriating an additional $2.27 million of his clients' money, prosecutors announced Friday.
Biden calls on local leaders to make use of infrastructure, COVID-19 relief funds
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden calls on local leaders to make use of infrastructure, COVID-19 relief funds
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday encouraged local leaders to spend federal funds made available to them through COVID-19 relief and infrastructure packages.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor called a Texas abortion ban a "disaster" and a "grave disservice to women" in a dissent backed by liberal judges.
Anti-abortion marchers in D.C. hope 2022 will bring 'a historic change for life'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Anti-abortion marchers in D.C. hope 2022 will bring 'a historic change for life'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- As abortion opponents demonstrated Friday at the annual March for Life rally, some said they hoped "something very big" is on the immediate horizon for their movement.
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge in Texas on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. delivers 'lethal' aid to Ukraine
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
Hezbollah faces rising dissent, efforts to end Iran's 'occupation' of Lebanon
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement