Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is considering ways to reform the Electoral Count Act. It's an 1887 law governing how Congress resolves presidential electoral college disputes. Advertisement

Sen. Collins told the Wall Street Journal she's encouraged by the bipartisan interest in reforming the law to help prevent a repeat of the Trump effort to use the law to block certification of the 2020 presidential election.

"There are so many ambiguities and a law that is nearly 150 years old, we need to clarify what is the role of the vice president precisely, make it clear that it's ministerial," Collins said.

Collins also said the bipartisan group of senators will look at crafting protections against violence and threats for poll workers and election officials. They also want to consider grants to improve voting systems.

Among the things the bipartisan group of senators are considering are strengthening safeguards to make sure election results are accurate and to clearly eliminate the ability of a Vice-President to change an electoral presidential outcome.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday, "We're going to make something happen. We're going to get a bunch of people together, Democrats and Republicans, and get a good piece of legislation that protects the counting of the vote, the accuracy of the vote and making sure that the person that has been deemed the winner, you can bet the house on that one."

