Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act

By Doug Cunningham
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, pictured during a Senate  committee hearing in Washington, DC on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Pool photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is considering ways to reform the Electoral Count Act.

It's an 1887 law governing how Congress resolves presidential electoral college disputes.

Advertisement

Sen. Collins told the Wall Street Journal she's encouraged by the bipartisan interest in reforming the law to help prevent a repeat of the Trump effort to use the law to block certification of the 2020 presidential election.

"There are so many ambiguities and a law that is nearly 150 years old, we need to clarify what is the role of the vice president precisely, make it clear that it's ministerial," Collins said.

Collins also said the bipartisan group of senators will look at crafting protections against violence and threats for poll workers and election officials. They also want to consider grants to improve voting systems.

Among the things the bipartisan group of senators are considering are strengthening safeguards to make sure election results are accurate and to clearly eliminate the ability of a Vice-President to change an electoral presidential outcome.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday, "We're going to make something happen. We're going to get a bunch of people together, Democrats and Republicans, and get a good piece of legislation that protects the counting of the vote, the accuracy of the vote and making sure that the person that has been deemed the winner, you can bet the house on that one."

Advertisement

News quiz for Friday!

Read More

Democrats, activists condemn blocking of voting rights bill; Republicans celebrate its defeat Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills

Latest Headlines

Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Anti-vaccine activists from across the nation will gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in protest of public health mandates.
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- On Jan. 28 Kenosha County Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder will hear a request to return Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15-style rifle. According to a court filing Rittenhouse's intent is to destroy the rifle.
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology announced Friday that the Biden administration is purchasing 600,000 additional doses of COVID-19 treatment for patients suffering from the early stages of the virus.
Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol says Republicans gathered to cast fake electoral votes for former President Trump even though he lost the election -- and that Rudy Guiliani led the effort.
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The 49th annual March for Life -- a major rally for anti-abortion activists -- takes place Friday at noon in the nation's capital.
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tech giant Intel announced Friday it will spend more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art computer chip factories in rural Ohio as the Biden administration celebrated a manufacturing return to the United States
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The FBI is treating Saturday's hostage situation at a Texas synagogue as an act of terrorism that targeted the Jewish community, Christopher Wray, the department's director, said Thursday.
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. prosecutors have charged four Belarusian government officials with one count of aircraft piracy for their role in last summer's forced landing of a Ryanair flight for the purposes of arresting a dissident reporter.
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning.
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian Chilean citizen, the second person charged in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement