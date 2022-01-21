Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent

By Megan Hadley
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion law a disaster and huge disservice to women. Pool photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the Supreme Court case involving the Texas abortion ban a "disaster" and a "grave disservice to women" in a new dissent backed by Liberal judges.

She issued the dissent Thursday after a Supreme Court order declined -- for the second time -- to send the abortion case back to the trial judge in Texas, which may have provided some leeway for abortions.

Advertisement

Sotomayor was joined by fellow Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan in the scathing dissent.

"This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave disservice to women in Texas who have a right to control their own bodies. I will not stand by silently as a state continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee," she wrote.

RELATED Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court

She described the abortion ban, known as S.B. 8, as a 'bounty hunter scheme.'

"The law immediately devastated access to abortion care in Texas through a complicated private bounty-hunter scheme that violates nearly 50 years of this Court's precedents," she wrote.

Abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy have been banned in Texas since Sept. 1. The law has a unique enforcement mechanism that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who "aids and abets" in a prohibited abortion, making it extremely difficult to challenge in court.

Advertisement
RELATED Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out most of the arguments against the law, but allowed a narrow challenge to proceed against medical licensing officials. It is that narrow challenge that abortion providers were hoping would be allowed to play out in district court.

RELATED Supreme Court expedites hearing arguments against Texas abortion ban

Latest Headlines

Anti-abortion marchers in D.C. hope 2022 will bring 'a historic change for life'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Anti-abortion marchers in D.C. hope 2022 will bring 'a historic change for life'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- As abortion opponents demonstrated Friday at the annual March for Life rally, some said they hoped "something very big" is on the immediate horizon for their movement.
VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Friday will visit San Bernardino, Calif., to highlight the local benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge in Texas on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees.
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A painting by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli -- which was found to have a hidden drawing underneath -- went on view Friday in New York City ahead of its auction.
Peloton CEO clarifies plans to consider layoffs, pause production
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Peloton CEO clarifies plans to consider layoffs, pause production
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Peloton's stock rebounded Friday, a day after reports that the company was halting production of its fitness equipment sent shares tumbling.
Texas man arrested for death threats against Georgia officials over election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man arrested for death threats against Georgia officials over election
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man accused of threatening to kill multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election was arrested Friday.
Watch live: Biden speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak before the U.S. Conference of Mayors' winter meeting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Biden touts Intel's $20B semiconductor plants as a return to American ingenuity
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden touts Intel's $20B semiconductor plants as a return to American ingenuity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Friday's announcement by Intel to invest $20 billion to build two semiconductor chip plants in Ohio as a game-changer in returning manufacturing to the United States.
Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kashida meet on defense, economic goals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kashida meet on defense, economic goals
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, confirming the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan, the White House said.
Calif. considers bill to allow teens to get vaccinated without parents' consent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Calif. considers bill to allow teens to get vaccinated without parents' consent
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- California legislators could consider a bill that would allow children 12 and older to receive any vaccine without their parents' prior consent.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement