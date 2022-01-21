Watch live: Biden speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak before the U.S. Conference of Mayors' winter meeting Friday in Washington, D.C.

He was expected to begin addressing the gathering at 1:50 p.m. EST at the Capital Hilton.

White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu told Spectrum News on Thursday that Biden is expected to ask the nation's mayors to assist the federal government implement funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law passed last year.

Landrieu said "governments on the federal, state and local levels have to be coordinated" in the effort.

The White House announced some of the major projects the funding will go toward earlier this week. The largest tranche of funds, $14 billion, will go to an Everglades rehabilitation project in Florida.