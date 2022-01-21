Trending
Jan. 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM

Strike ends at King Soopers in Denver with tentative agreement

By Megan Hadley
Strike ends at King Soopers in Denver with tentative agreement
A strike at King Soopers in Denver has officially ended after a settlement was reached. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 reached an agreement Friday to end a 10-day strike in Denver.

The strike will end immediately and workers can return to their jobs, UFCW said in a release.

"After months of negotiations and after our members walked out on strike, we have reached a tentative agreement with King Soopers/City Market that addresses the Company's unfair labor practices and ensures that our members will receive the respect, pay, and protection they warrant," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

"This fight will always be about the workers. I could not be prouder of our members who put it all on the line to have their voices heard."

Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market, said the company is pleased with the agreement, which "allows us to put more money in our associates' paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans."

"We look forward to welcoming back our associates and customers."

More than 8,000 union workers at Kroger-owned King Soopers in Denver went on strike Jan. 12 amid stalled negotiations over labor practices and wages.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 strike impacted 87 of 151 King Soopers locations, with 8,400 workers who walked off the job.

The strike came after the company made "a last, best and final offer" that was emailed to the union on Tuesday. A news release about the offer said that the company would invest $170 million over the next three years, including wage increases and bonuses.

