U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 9:43 AM

Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort

By UPI Staff
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, left, greets Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Trump rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 18, 2016. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol found that as presidential electors gathered to affirm President Joe Biden's victory, Republicans cast fraudulent unofficial votes for former President Donald Trump -- and that former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani led the effort.

They signed certificates claiming they were qualified to represent Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Georgia, CNN reported.

The Jan. 6 committee is looking deeper into the fake certificates and the fraudulent activity that went into preparing them, members of the committee have said.

Members of the campaign team, led by Guiliani, orchestrated efforts to cast votes from illegitimate electors in the seven states, which former President Donald Trump lost in the 2020 election, according to sources who testified before the committee.

RELATED Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges

"We want to look to see to what extent this was part of a comprehensive plan to overthrow the 2020 election," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told Politico.

One source told the committee that the Trump campaign lined up supporters to fill elector slots, secured meeting rooms in statehouses with the fake electors on December 14, 2020, and circulated drafts of fake certificates that were sent to the National Archives.

National Archives investigators are currently compiling materials to submit to the committee, with members of the committee calling the apparent involvement of the Trump team a "concern" and potentially setting a "dangerous precedent."

RELATED Jan. 6 committee to ask Ivanka Trump to testify voluntarily

The documents could mean that the law was broken and shed light on long-known allegations of false electors, they said.

Michigan's top prosecutor Attorney General Dana Nessel said recently that she's been investigating the submission of illegitimate electors for a year.

"This is a crime. This is election fraud," Nessel told Politico. "And it's many other crimes, as well; both, I believe, at the state and federal level."

RELATED Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to block release of Jan. 6 records

The rival slates were intended as part of the effort to help Vice President Michael Pence reject Biden's victory if the campaign had prevailed in any of its legal challenges to the election result, according to statements made at the time by Guiliani, former Trump aide Stephen Miller and others involved with the Trump campaign effort.

Latest Headlines

Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Anti-vaccine activists from across the nation will gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in protest of public health mandates.
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is considering ways to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- On Jan. 28 Kenosha County Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder will hear a request to return Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15-style rifle. According to a court filing Rittenhouse's intent is to destroy the rifle.
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology announced Friday that the Biden administration is purchasing 600,000 additional doses of COVID-19 treatment for patients suffering from the early stages of the virus.
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The 49th annual March for Life -- a major rally for anti-abortion activists -- takes place Friday at noon in the nation's capital.
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tech giant Intel announced Friday it will spend more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art computer chip factories in rural Ohio as the Biden administration celebrated a manufacturing return to the United States
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The FBI is treating Saturday's hostage situation at a Texas synagogue as an act of terrorism that targeted the Jewish community, Christopher Wray, the department's director, said Thursday.
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. prosecutors have charged four Belarusian government officials with one count of aircraft piracy for their role in last summer's forced landing of a Ryanair flight for the purposes of arresting a dissident reporter.
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning.
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian Chilean citizen, the second person charged in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
