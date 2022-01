Kyle Rittenhouse listens to the verdicts being read in court in Kenosha, Wisc., on November 19, 2021. Photo courtesy of CSPAN/ Twitter

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- On Jan. 28 Kenosha County Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder will hear a request to return Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15 style rifle. According to a court filing Rittenhouse's intent is to destroy the rifle. Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded a third in Kenosha with that rifle Aug. 25, 2020 during racial justice protests. He was acquitted of all charges for the shootings in November 2021. Advertisement

A court motion filed Wednesday by Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards seeks to have the rifle returned to Rittenhouse.

According to the Kenosha News, Rittenhouse spokesperson Dave Hancock said if the legal motion to get the rifle back is granted the rifle will be destroyed.

Rittenhouse's legal motion is also seeking the return of several other items, including his iPhone, ammunition, a sling and magazine from the rifle, a cloth face mask and the clothing he was wearing on the night of the shootings.

The rifle was bought with money Rittenhouse gave to a friend. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time, too young to buy the rifle himself.

Dominick Black bought the rifle for Rittenhouse. He pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor in January 2021.

