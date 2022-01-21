Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 9:37 AM

49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question

By Zarrin Ahmed
49th annual March for Life assembles with future of Roe v. Wade in question
Anti-abortion activists gather behind the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on January 29, 2021. The 2022 rally, scheduled for Friday, is expected to attract tens of thousands of people. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The 49th annual March for Life -- a major rally for anti-abortion activists -- takes place Friday at noon in the nation's capital.

The event has attracted up to 400,000 demonstrators in the past and is held annually on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision to legalize abortions in Roe v. Wade. This year's event takes place as challenges to that historic decision advance.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court is expected to rule in coming months on whether a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. The court indicated in December that it would uphold the law. The Mississippi case also asks the court to abolish Roe v. Wade.

Under Roe v. Wade, states cannot bar abortion prior to viability at 24 weeks.

RELATED Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court

Earlier this month, Florida moved to enact a similar law.

At least 14 states have approved laws protecting the right to abortion, which will likely remain in place regardless of the Mississippi case.

Nine states including Alabama, Wisconsin, Arizona and West Virginia had abortion laws in place prior to Roe v. Wade.

RELATED FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar

Eight states including Tennessee, Kentucky and Idaho approved trigger bans to prohibit the procedure if the Mississippi case is overturned.

Advertisement

A controversial abortion law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy was passed in Texas in September 2021. Another law banning abortion-induced medication went into effect in December 2021.

The law has since been challenged by abortion providers, who were denied their request to move the case to district courts on Thursday.

RELATED Appeals court sends Texas abortion law challenge to state Supreme Court

This year's March For Life theme is "Equality Begins in the Womb."

The rally can accommodate up to 50,000 marchers in Washington, though actual attendance may be lower given the recently issued vaccine mandate for indoor activities in the city.

"But this is not just a protest... TOGETHER, WE GATHER TO CELEBRATE LIFE," the march's official website states. "We celebrate each and every life, from the moment of conception. We envision a world where every life is celebrated, valued, and protected."

Latest Headlines

Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Anti-vaccine rally planned for Lincoln Memorial on Sunday
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Anti-vaccine activists from across the nation will gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in protest of public health mandates.
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Sen. Collins encouraged by bipartisan effort to reform Electoral Count Act
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is considering ways to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse wants his rifle back, says it will be destroyed
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- On Jan. 28 Kenosha County Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder will hear a request to return Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15-style rifle. According to a court filing Rittenhouse's intent is to destroy the rifle.
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology announced Friday that the Biden administration is purchasing 600,000 additional doses of COVID-19 treatment for patients suffering from the early stages of the virus.
Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol says Republicans gathered to cast fake electoral votes for former President Trump even though he lost the election -- and that Rudy Guiliani led the effort.
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tech giant Intel announced Friday it will spend more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art computer chip factories in rural Ohio as the Biden administration celebrated a manufacturing return to the United States
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The FBI is treating Saturday's hostage situation at a Texas synagogue as an act of terrorism that targeted the Jewish community, Christopher Wray, the department's director, said Thursday.
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. prosecutors have charged four Belarusian government officials with one count of aircraft piracy for their role in last summer's forced landing of a Ryanair flight for the purposes of arresting a dissident reporter.
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning.
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian Chilean citizen, the second person charged in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement